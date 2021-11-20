Salma Hayek Stuns In Dazzling Black Dress To Receive Coveted Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Salma Hayek took her career to the next level on Friday when she received a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The Oscar winner, 55, accepted the honor in a stunning black A-line dress with rhinestone embellishments on the bust and a matching shrug.

Hayek was accompanied during the ceremony by her husband, businessman, François-Henri Pinault, 59, and their 14-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma.

Salma’s on-screen husband Adam Sandler and director of her recent Marvel Eternals feature Chloe Zhao paid tribute. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti also participated in the festivities.

Salma’s dress of choice had a va-va voom factor as it showcased her famous busty cleavage.

It also featured an asymmetric hem that was longer in the back and shorter in the front.

The Frida star completed her dress ensemble with a pair of dizzying black satin platform heels.

She looked classic with her brown hair blown and parted in the center as the bouncy locks cascaded over her shoulders.

The Mexican-born stunning glowed in flawless makeup, with a smudge of brick red lipstick. She wore several sparkling rings on both hands.

Clearly humbled by the honor, Hayek beamed for the shutters as excited fans cheered and waved at her.

Sandler, who played Salma’s husband in the comedy film Grown Ups and Its Sequel, stepped onto the catwalk to reflect on his time working with the actress, as well as to talk about his down-to-earth character.

Zhao paid a similar tribute, but with a fresher perspective given that their movie Eternals only recently premiered in theaters.

Eric Garcetti gave Salma the official decree of his star, which had been framed.

After the tributes, Salma graciously accepted her honor and delivered a heartfelt speech to the crowd of attendees.

Speaking directly to her loyal supporters, she said: “All my lovely fans, if you are wondering what gave me the courage to stay, I say it was you because even though they didn’t know me not here in Hollywood – the studios – all the Latins in America knew who I was, they understood that I came here with dreams like them.

Although she went through times when some Americans weren’t welcoming, the Hollywood megastar was determined to make a name for herself here.

“I remember the studio telling me over and over again, ‘Why don’t you go back to (Mexican) telenovelas? You will never find a job here. And of course that night I almost got killed, ”Salma explained to the crowd. “So I said, ‘Nobody wants me here. They want me in my country.

“The only thing I stayed for was for the love of cinema,” she added, reflecting on her struggles to adjust to life in America after leaving Mexico for the United States.

For her latest project, Hayek plays Pina Auriemma in the film House of Gucci directed by Lady Gaga, which she recently promoted.

On Thursday night, she opened up about her filming time during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

Joking about her character in the “very glamorous movie”, she said hilariously during the interview, “I play the medium who is not glamorous, not beautiful like everyone else”.

She added that the weight she had to take for the role was “impossible” to get off.

Salma’s career began in 1989 when she was cast for the telenovela Teresa.

Subsequently, she got roles in Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn in 1995 and Wild Wild West, in which she starred alongside Will Smith.

In 2003, the mother-of-one received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in the film Frida.

Salma married French businessman François-Henri in 2009, the longtime couple having welcomed their daughter two years earlier in 2007.