Fashion
11 ridiculously comfortable clothes for fall
It’s officially cozy season, and you know what it means: cutest clothes of the year! Fall has a way to enhance our fashion sense, whether it’s chunky knits, flannels, or stylish pants. But the number one rule for dressing in fall, winter and beyond is to be comfortable. We should look cute doing it, sure, but you know, still be as comfy as ever.
Ready to get comfortable? These are our favorite ridiculously comfortable clothes for fall. As always, the prices shown may fluctuate over time.
1. Cozy Knit Cowl-Neck Lounge Top for Women
With a fashionable cowl neck and long raglan sleeves, the Old Navy Women’s Knit Cowl Neck Lounge Top has a hi-lo hem with vented sides and offers just enough elasticity for ultimate comfort. You’ll love the softness of this cozy knitted rayon blend, but you’ll also love this garment for its versatility. It can easily go from day to night and is the perfect loungewear item to curl up by the fire.
A review from OldNavy.com wrote: “Warm and comfortable color, soft fabric and nice fit! It fits true to size, so if you want it roomy, increase the size.”
Buy from Old Navy for $ 29.99.
2. Men’s Juneau Fleece Jacket
What could be more comfortable than fleece? Outdoor Research’s Juneau Men’s Fleece Jacket isn’t just warm on the outside; it is also hot inside. Unlike other unsatisfying sherpas that have a cool polyester lining on the inside, the Juneau men’s fleece jacket has a sherpa interior that will keep you warm. It is also made from recycled materials, which is always a plus in our book.
Available in three colors – black, navy and loden (pictured above) – it’s the perfect thing to pack for any upcoming fall or winter trips, especially if you spend a lot of time outdoors .
Buy from Outdoor Research for $ 129.
3. Buckle to the pines dress
Sustainable clothing company PrAna just released the Loop to Pines plaid dress as part of its fall collection, and it’s the light and fashionable fall dress of our dreams. Crafted from organic cotton flannel that’s as comfortable as it is stylish, this dress features a flattering drop waist and elastic waistband so you can choose to wear it as loose (or fitted) as you like. It also features a buttoned cuff, welt pockets on the side seams and is made in a certified fair trade factory, so you can feel good where it came from.
4. Woven twill roll-up pants
Also made with organic cotton in a fair trade factory, the Woven Twill Trousers from Pact are the perfect fall pants. They come in five different shades, are never made with toxic chemicals, and use 81% less water to produce than conventional cotton. But that’s not even what you’ll like most about them.
The woven twill rolled-up pant features a roll-up hem that makes it more versatile and has a comfortable straight fit. It also has four pockets to store all the things and has an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring.
5. Puffy skirt
Skirts aren’t exactly synonymous with “comfy clothes,” but the Puffect Skirt is definitely an outlier. Made from 100% recycled polyester in a Fair Trade Certified factory, PrAna’s Puffect Skirt is midi length and pairs perfectly with everything from fall boots to classic sneakers. It has feminine vibes, is versatile, but most of all, it’s comfortable. You can thank the flowing fabric and the elastic waistband for that!
A reviewer from PrAna.com wrote: “Love this skirt… flowy and soft material, rich colors, great length for flats or boots, and versatile for spring or fall.
6. Kathy jumpsuit
Turn heads this fall as you strut the streets in the Kathy jumpsuit. Now that’s a statement piece!
As chic as it is, it is also surprisingly comfortable as it is made from a light and airy cotton and cashmere blend. With long sleeves, pockets and a button front closure, the Kathy jumpsuit is 100% comfortable.
So much so that you won’t want to take it off. Travel in it, take a nap in it, wear it to work, whatever you want!
Buy from Naked Cashmere for $ 165.
7. Sherpa Jacket Clayton
The Clayton Sherpa Jacket, available in birch and navy blue, is the quintessential cozy jacket. Comfortable but never irritating, it features a relaxed fit and is inspired by the timeless yet rebellious motorcycle jacket. But, with a little sherpa! The jacket is 23 inches long and has two side pockets and a snap button closure on the front. Throw it over any fall outfit to complete the look and add an extra layer of warmth.
Buy from Carve Designs for $ 98.
8. Pompei crop top and pants set
Are you running to Target? Shopping for food? Attend your children’s football matches? Work from home? It doesn’t matter what you do this fall; Put on the Pompei crop top and pants set and you will both be comfortable and fashionable. With a lettuce trim crop top and elasticated waist pants, this rayon and elastane blend also features fun and flirty bell sleeves. Because you can be comfortable while looking adorable!
9. Men’s silk and cashmere blend sweater
Composed of 85% silk and 15% cashmere, the men’s silk and cashmere blend sweater from LilySilk.com is soft, warm, breathable and, above all, comfortable. It has a classic fit, raglan sleeves, a round neck and is ideal for everyday wear, no matter where you go. You’ll love that it looks expensive but feels as soft as wearing your favorite college hoodie. Available in classic gray or black, you can pair it with just about anything, but we especially love it when paired with a plaid scarf.
ten. Reebok Classics Natural Dye Hoodie
Speaking of hoodies, you deserve one! The Reebok Classics Natural Dye Fleece Hoodie is so comfortable you’ll want to sleep in it, even if you don’t. technically a pajama top. Made of organic cotton and naturally dyed using colors from natural pigments and minerals from the earth, this is a comfortable fall garment that you can happily shop for.
After all, not only is it the most comfortable hoodie in the world, it doesn’t harm the environment either. It’s designed to be oversized, has a handy kangaroo pocket, ribbed cuffs and a hem to liven up the style a bit.
A Reebok.com reviewer wrote: “Very soft, love the natural dye technique. Sits just below the waist, slightly oversized fit, super soft and comfortable.”
11. Cozy Knit Wrap Top
Kim Kardashian West has been the queen of comfort ever since she launched the Cozy line at her loungewear / shapewear company, Skims. The Cozy Knit Wrap Top is no exception (especially when paired with the matching joggers or knit shorts, IMHO), as it’s made with Skims’ signature polyester-slash-nylon blend that gives l impression of wearing a real blanket. Long-sleeved and with a functional wrap-around tie, it offers the perfect level of warmth and comfort. You can wear it, wear it or even wear it to bed! It’s so comfortable that you might want to do all three. (Just be sure to wash it every now and then – cold hand wash only.)
