Nora Fatehi is the quintessential fashion queen in bold sequined bodysuit, cape | Fashion trends

Floating butterflies in the stomachs of fans, Bollywood hottie Nora Fatehi has become the ultimate fashion queen in a daring sequin bodysuit and cape and we can’t take our eyes off of it. Nora dropped the latest sizzling look in a bold sequin bodysuit and cape from Kusu Kusu song and Nargis Fakhri couldn’t keep his cool as the steamy style garnered over a million likes.
Taking to her social media grip, Nora shared two photos that gave a glimpse of the sets of Satyameva Jayate 2 which will feature John Abraham in the lead. Photos showed Nora killing in a sheer embroidered bodysuit featuring a sequined sweetheart neckline to add to the oomph factor and black and gold sequins throughout.
+
The long-sleeved bodysuit was cinched at the waist to cut an hourglass figure. Flaunting her toned legs, Nora layered the look with a sparkling sequin cape.
+
Completing her outfit with a pair of metallic point-toe heels from Valentino, Nora accessorized the look with a layered stoned necklace from Bennu Sehgall and hand accessories and a crown from Belinda Bawa. She left her luscious braids open behind her back in soft curls.
+
Dressed in a pop of pink lipstick, Nora amplified the glam quotient with rosy, highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, pink eyeshadow, and filled eyebrows. Posing striking sensual poses for the camera, Nora set the internet on fire and captioned the footage, I can’t burn a bridge to light my way (sic).
+
Quick to respond, Nargis commented, Yasss queen (sic) and punctuated it with a queen, a red heart, and fire emojis. Needless to say, the images broke the internet and instantly garnered over a million likes while still staying strong.
The set is attributed to the luxury brand of Lebanese fashion designer Elie Madi, Yas Couture House of Fashion, which boasts of high definition dresses having a special feature that requires a seamless finish where the closures and openings or seams invisible make people wonder how it is worn. Nora Fatehi was styled by stylist Maneka Harisinghani.
