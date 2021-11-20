Janhvi Kapoor styled a black mini dress with an overcoat and boots in photos from LA. Arjun Kapoor reacts

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a black mini dress and paired it with a coat and boots. Arjun Kapoor reacted.

It’s very easy for Janhvi Kapoor to impress us with her fashion sense and this time was no different either. For a day out in Los Angeles, Janhvi chose to wear a black mini dress with boots and we are absolutely in love with her simple yet chic style. She took to Instagram to upload a series of photos from her day in LA.

What Janhvi was wearing was a tight black mini dress. The dress featured a thigh slit and long sleeves. She wore a short coat to keep warm and paired the simple outfit with boots. The all-black ensemble looked perfect on the diva.

She accessorized a minimum of a pair of gold hoops and also carried a zebra print bag. For her makeup, she went for tons of pink blush, a touch of shiny lipstick, and mascara.

Honey, I’m home. #LA for less than a minute, read the caption of his post.

See the pictures here:

Actor Arjun Kapoor also commented on Janhvis’ post. It’s a world tour, he says.

Janhvi Kapoor has starred in films such as Roohi, Dhadak, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, among others.

