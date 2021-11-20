Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opens a new chapter in fashion; looked





Conjurer of iconic looks, able to pull off just about any ensemble and never hesitating to experiment, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wardrobe has always been envied.

From its breathtaking red carpet in Cannes to never-miss airport fashion memo, the Aisha the actor was there and did it all. Yet she continues to push her limits, establishing herself among the world’s fashion elite and a sartorial force to be reckoned with. Bolder than ever, she never makes waves with her limit-pushing outfits. As such, her recent Egyptian goddess look in an Elad Bitton styled Vivienne Westwood corset with a gorgeous necklace is fiercer than ever, and yet another example that she’s not interested in playing it safe. Moreover, his recent creative collaboration with stylist Nikhil Mansata can be called a major step in the actor’s sartorial journey. They first worked together for one of her favorite and frequently worn designers, Anamika Khanna. Creative genius aside, the images were a marker of new blood in his style. Next on the map was this surreal and revolutionary look, also designed by Bitton, for the cover of the 12th anniversary of Harper Bazaar India. The Veere Di Wedding The actor was dressed in a satin Schiaparelli dress and pants, glasses and earrings. A vision of designer Iris Van Herpen, her sci-fi goddess look, styled by Mansata, was unforgettable. She is fashion royalty, and she knows it, as evidenced by this Loewe set which is an image of timeless grace and finesse. If this is what a date night should look like, have we ever had a date night, right? An image of perfection in The Row dress, Aquazzura shoes and a Gabriela Hearst bag, styled by Mansata. The duo struck again in this classic black and white look but high in Prada, The Row and Shaun Leave jewelry. Regal in a shimmering red Alexander McQueen ruffle dress, she kept it simple, yet stunning. Bitton stylized Kapoor in a contemporary Eman Alajlan lehenga for his Diwali celebrations in London. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

