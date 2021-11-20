Kate Beckinsale exudes glamor in a black off-the-shoulder ruffle dress

Kate Beckinsale exuded glamor at fashion designer Christian Siriano’s book launch in West Hollywood on Friday night.

The 48-year-old actress and model showed off her style in a ruffled, off-the-shoulder black dress for the evening.

She made sure all eyes were on her in the eye-catching number that showed off her figure and had elaborate detailing on the right sleeve.

Kate teamed the minidress with a pair of black heels and took a leather bag with her as she posed for the cameras.

She pulled her hair up into a chic bun and opted for typically glamorous makeup.

Fashion designer Christian, 36, meanwhile looked stylish in a black suit as he posed with brunette beauty Kate.

Leslie Jones, Alicia Silverstone, Symone, Selma Blair and Ashlee Simpson Ross were all in attendance as well.

The Underworld star recently made headlines when she responded to the media frenzy over her insanely high IQ of 152, which she admits has been a hindrance to her happiness, career and life. in love.

Kate, who studied modern languages ​​at Oxford before pursuing her acting career, revealed to Howard Stern that her intelligence ranks among the “genius” levels.

She broke her silence over a handful of harsh articles pinching her interview with the controversial radio show host.

“I have been asked several times in a recent interview if I know my IQ,” the English actress began in a lengthy statement.

She continued, “I didn’t answer the question the first few times, but I told the truth that my mother had me tested when I was young and it was high.”

Gang: Christian, Kate, Leslie Jones, Alicia Silverstone, Symone, Selma Blair and Ashlee Simpson Ross all posed together at the event

The performer also called his IQ a “handicap in Hollywood”.

“This is precisely because being a woman and having an opinion often needs to be carefully packaged so as not to be offensive,” she said.

It comes after Kate’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson recently went public with her new romance with Kim Kardashian.

