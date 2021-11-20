Fashion
Kate Beckinsale exudes glamor in a black off-the-shoulder ruffle dress
Kate Beckinsale exuded glamor at fashion designer Christian Siriano’s book launch in West Hollywood on Friday night.
The 48-year-old actress and model showed off her style in a ruffled, off-the-shoulder black dress for the evening.
She made sure all eyes were on her in the eye-catching number that showed off her figure and had elaborate detailing on the right sleeve.
Wow: Kate Beckinsale exuded glamor at fashion designer Christian Siriano’s book launch in West Hollywood on Friday night
Kate teamed the minidress with a pair of black heels and took a leather bag with her as she posed for the cameras.
She pulled her hair up into a chic bun and opted for typically glamorous makeup.
Fashion designer Christian, 36, meanwhile looked stylish in a black suit as he posed with brunette beauty Kate.
Star: The actress and model, 48, showed off her style in a black off-the-shoulder ruffle dress for the evening
Pose: She made sure all eyes were on her in the eye-catching number that showed off her figure and had elaborate detailing on the right sleeve
Pals: Fashion designer Christian, 36, looked stylish in a black suit as he posed with brunette beauty Kate
Fun: Earlier today, Kate took a photo with her cat Clive as she prepared for the party
Leslie Jones, Alicia Silverstone, Symone, Selma Blair and Ashlee Simpson Ross were all in attendance as well.
Earlier today, Kate took a photo with her cat Clive as she prepared for the party.
The Underworld star recently made headlines when she responded to the media frenzy over her insanely high IQ of 152, which she admits has been a hindrance to her happiness, career and life. in love.
Kate, who studied modern languages at Oxford before pursuing her acting career, revealed to Howard Stern that her intelligence ranks among the “genius” levels.
Work: She pulled her hair up into a chic bun and opted for typically glamorous makeup
Friends: Kate and Selma Blair took the time to chat at the event
Glamor: Selma Blair (left) looked stunning in black
She broke her silence over a handful of harsh articles pinching her interview with the controversial radio show host.
“I have been asked several times in a recent interview if I know my IQ,” the English actress began in a lengthy statement.
She continued, “I didn’t answer the question the first few times, but I told the truth that my mother had me tested when I was young and it was high.”
Gang: Christian, Kate, Leslie Jones, Alicia Silverstone, Symone, Selma Blair and Ashlee Simpson Ross all posed together at the event
Pins: Karrueche Tran put on a display of legs in a silver skirt and purple top
Confident: she posed for the cameras
All in black: Ashlee Simpson Ross seduced in a black silk dress
Chic: Anna Schilling (left) looked great in white
The performer also called his IQ a “handicap in Hollywood”.
“This is precisely because being a woman and having an opinion often needs to be carefully packaged so as not to be offensive,” she said.
It comes after Kate’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson recently went public with her new romance with Kim Kardashian.
Loving the cameras: She made sure all eyes were on her in the black dress
New love: This comes after Kate’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson recently went public with her new romance with Kim Kardashian
Style: Selma looked great in a black lace dress as she posed with Kate
Group: The women all posed together in their stylish outfits
Outside: they had a glamorous evening
Drama: The Underworld star recently made headlines when she responded to the media frenzy over her insanely high IQ of 152
Funny: the group laughed at the party
Love life: they posed together on a sofa in their elegant sets
