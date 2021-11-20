Fashion
Cleveland Guardians merchandise is now on sale: here’s where to buy hats, shirts and more online
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Get your Cleveland Guardians gear, get your Cleveland Guardians gear.
After a few days delay, the first official merchandise with the new Cleveland baseball name and logo is now available online exclusively at MLBshop.com. Items include hats, player t-shirts, t-shirts, hoodies, collectibles and more. Most clothing is available in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes.
Buy Guardians products now at MLBshop.com
Field jerseys and fitted caps like the ones players wear are not yet available for purchase, although both products are expected to go on sale before the start of the season.
In addition to shopping online, fans can purchase Guardians products in person at Progressive Field. The team store is the only physical store in northeast Ohio to sell the items before the collection arrives at other local retailers on November 23.
Although the team will wear a different nickname for the first time since 1915, the Guardians haven’t made any drastic changes to their look. The red, white, and navy color scheme remains the same, and the ball club has only made subtle changes to the letter C and script wordmark.
But the team has a main logo again after Chief Wahoo’s retirement ahead of the 2018 season. The Guardians Fastball, as it’s called, is inspired by the helmets and wings of the Guardians of Transportation statues on the Hope Memorial Bridge located near Progressive Field.
Merchandise sold with the old team name and logo will continue to be sold with proceeds going to support youth-focused organizations and causes.
Here are some of the best Guardian items available for purchase right now:
Cleveland Guardians New Era Men’s Adjustable Navy 9FIFTY Cap
Price: $ 34.99
Cleveland Guardians New Era navy blue 39THIRTY cap for men
Price: $ 31.99
Cleveland Guardians New Era adjustable cap – red 9TWENTY for men
Price: $ 27.99
Men’s Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez Nike T-Shirt With Player Name And Number Navy Blue
Price: $ 34.99
Cleveland Guardians Nike Red Garde le 216 Mens T-Shirt
Price: $ 29.99
Mens Cleveland Guardians Nike Navy Primetime Stack Pullover Hoodie
Price: $ 74.99
Women’s Cleveland Guardians Nike Navy Alternate Logo Performance Therma Pullover Hoodie
Price: $ 74.99
Mens Cleveland Guardians Nike Red Team Modern Arch Hoodie
Price: $ 69.99
Youth Navy Cleveland Guardians Logo Hoodie
Price: $ 44.99
Cleveland Guardians Winter Knit Beanies & Beanies (Various Styles)
Price: $ 27.99 to $ 31.99
