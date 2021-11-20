UGC NET 2021 Exam Starts Today – Check Exam Day Instructions, COVID Guidelines, Dress Code Here





UGC NET 2021 | Photo credit: iStock Images Highlights The National Testing Agency, NTA would conduct UGC NET 2021 starting today – from November 20 to December 5, 2021, in accordance with COVID-19 security protocols. Applicants should download their admission cards now from the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Check out the UGC NET 2021 exam guidelines, dress code, and COVID SOPs shared below. The University Grants Commission exam, UGC NET 2021 is scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 5, 2021. The National Testing Agency, NTA, will conduct it on different days at various examination centers across the country. Candidates taking the UGC NET 2021 exam should follow the exam day guidelines as shared below or on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2021 is being conducted offline because the pandemic situation has improved. The NTA has issued exam day guidelines and instructions that all candidates must follow to keep everyone safe. These instructions even include COVID-19 safety protocols like wearing masks, using disinfectants, maintaining social distancing, and more. The agency previously issued admission cards only for candidates taking the exam from November 20-24, 2021. Admission cards for the remaining days of UGC NET 2021 have not yet been released by the NTA. Candidates should note that the admission card is one of the mandatory documents to be presented for the exam, without which they will not be allowed to take the test. Read also | UGC NET Expected to Cut in 2021: Reviews Start Today, Check Cut Topic Here The UGC NET 2021 would be held in two shifts, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The team 1 test would be common to all pupils, while the team 2 test would be reserved for optional subjects. Let’s take a look at the UGC NET exam guidelines as shared below. UGC NET 2021: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code Here Applicants must carry admission cards as well as two government issued photo IDs for verification. Candidates must arrive at the exam centers at least 30 minutes before the exam report time. Applicants should note that UGC NET 2021 will take place in online computing mode. Any misconduct will result in the exclusion of candidates from the exam. Cell phones, electronic calculators or electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited in the examination room. Applicants must have a black / blue ballpoint pen to complete the OMR sheet. Applicants must not wear shirts, pumps or costume jewelry. I UGC NET Admit Card 2021: the NTA publishes a ticket for the exam on days 3 and 4 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in-Steps for download Those who qualify for the exam can apply for assistant professor or junior researcher positions at Indian colleges and universities affiliated with UGC. Applicants should go through the official website shared above to get more updates on UGC NET 2021.

