DII U Indy Clocks 1: 25.0 Men’s 200 Medley Relay at House of Champions Day 2





House of Champions 2021 Team scores WOMEN Ball Condition – 898 Illinois – 880 U Indy – 845 UIC – 594 Milwaukee – 520 IUPUI – 423 Butler – 267 Lewis – 230 YOUR Baie Verte – 203 MEN U Indy – 986.5 IUPUI – 830.5 UIC – 594.5 Ball Condition – 574.5 Lewis – 542.5 Milwaukee – 538 YOUR Baie Verte – 526.5 U Indy continued to ride on Day 2 of the House of Champions invitation, setting more competition records. The Greyhounds won the men’s 200 medley relay in a dominant fashion, swimming a time of 1: 25.06 to break their own meet record of 1: 28.94. Jeron Thompson led the team in 21.64, Jan Zuchowicz divided 23.27 chest, Kael Yorke divided 20.88 on the volley and Victor Antonon Rodgriguez anchored in 19.24. U Indy now leads the NCAA DII rankings for the event this season. U Indy also performed in the men’s 100 breaststroke, scoring a brace. Likith Prema won the event in 52.76 and was followed by Jan Zuchowicz, who clocked in 53.23. Both swimmers were below the meet record, held by Zuchowicz at 53.44 from 2019. Likith came out fast last night, split to 24.69 of the top 50. Kaitlyn McCoy won the women’s 100m for U Indy, swimming in 54.32. She broke the competitive swimming record, chopping 0.06 seconds off the previous mark. U Indy swept the 100 backstroke, while Bartek Swiderski won the men’s race in 48.03. It was another 1-2 punch for Indy, with Andras Tiszai placing 2nd at 49.47. Andrea Gomez was another U Indy swimmer to take the win on day two, winning the women’s 400 IM in 4: 16.88. She led her teammate Marizel Van Jaarsveld into the wall, Van Jaarsveld taking 2nd place in 4: 17.66. Gomez moved away from Van Jaarsveld at the back, but Van Jaarsveld made up the delay in breaststroke. Lewis took the win that day with Ruben Van Leeuwen winning the men’s 200 freestyle in 1: 36.25, knocking out the rest of the field by more than 2 seconds. Illinois also claimed a victory in the 200 freestyle, as Abby Cabush clocked 1: 47.71 to win the women’s 200 freestyle. Additionally, Cabush broke the competition record, which stood at 1: 48.79. The IUPUI hosts also scored a few wins that day. Sophomore Spencer Jyawook won the men’s 100 butterfly in 46.85, smashing the competition record of 48.08. Swimming also marked a huge personal best for Jyawook, his previous best score being 47.71. Jason Harary won the men’s 400 IM in 3: 57.58, passing Lewis’s Mariano Sosa in the 100 final. Ball State won the women’s 100 butterfly, with Hannah Jones clocking a time of 54.55 to narrowly beat Johanna Buys of U Inday (54.57). Jones was also a member of the Ball State women’s 200 IM relay, which won in 1: 41.30. Shelby Crist started off in 25.55, Alex Bader split 28.44 on the breaststroke, Jones had a 24.46 on the end and Aspara Sakbun put in 22.85. U Indy swept the 800 free relays. Jackson VanWanzeele (1: 40.55), Sebastian Wenk (1: 38.17), Anthony Williamson (1: 38.76) and Christian Hedeen (1: 40.13) clocked a 6: 37.61 to win the men’s 800 freestyle relay. Kaitlyn McCoy (1: 52.16), Marizel Van Jaarsveld (1: 51.45), Brynhildur Traustadottir (1: 50.51) and Krystal Caylor (1: 51.03) swam a time of 7: 25.15 to win the women’s 800 freestyle relay.

