Now Interiors Are The New Black: Fashion Brands Go Into Homeware Design | Interiors

Hand-painted pottery, hand-woven woolen rugs and hand-woven basketwork are officially the new must-haves after the launch of designer and presenter Laura Jacksons’ new housewares center, Glassette.

The London-based fashion designer, followed both for her advice on interiors and table settings as well as for her clothes and collaborations with brands, launched the site last week, immediately praised by the British. Vogue.

Jackson founded the online store to showcase small independent stores and manufacturers around the world. We want to make a difference with housewares, says Jackson at Observer. Glassette is all about thoughtful consumerism, not only of the product, but giving a voice and a platform to the craftsman who made it.

Jackson isn’t the only fashion figure to have turned her attention to housewares. More and more fashion houses are now offering items for the home, and the designers who have made their names on the catwalks are indulging their love of craftsmanship. Matthew Williamson and Jonathan Saunders, two highlights of London Fashion Week in the 2000s and 2010s, recently launched full-fledged interior and furniture companies respectively. Henry Holland parted ways with his eponymous fashion house in April 2020 to pursue a career in ceramics. It is a gesture which, he says, reconnected him with his creativity.

New tableware from the Laura Jacksons Glassette range

The fashion industry can be relentless and I think until you take a break you don’t realize how much burnout there is, says Holland. Working in ceramics is really rewarding because you are building something in solitude and don’t need a huge team. It was really therapeutic.

Holland estimates that the tableware output from his studio in Hackney, founded in April, is now 300 pieces per week, such is the demand. It was supposed to be my quietest life, but it doesn’t seem to have happened, he says. Fashion and household items are similar, he adds. You always have to come up with something interesting and unique to say, and create something coveted that fits into people’s lives.

Retailers have not missed the opportunity to take advantage of the growing appetite for housewares. Net-a-Porters Libby Page reports that luxury fashion retailers’ home goods supply has grown 3,000% in the past year since deciding to add nearly 1,000 pieces of 37 brands.

It’s more important than ever for creators to do something different to captivate an audience, and launching a category like home allows them to make some noise, says Page, who points to household items from couture such as Loewe designed by famous JW Anderson. and Brunello Cucinelli as super popular.

Room design La Belmond Residencia Deia by Matthew Williamson

Holland also notes that all of its former clothing retailers now have housewares departments. The [fashion] the industry is really struggling with a huge explosion of brands and a complete lack of brand loyalty, so it’s hard to build a brand and maintain it. But household items are a huge and growing market.

The new appetite for interiors is a millennial trend, according to Lucie Greene, founder of branding firm Light Years.

The oldest Millennials are 40, become parents and buy homes and they move their geek around vintage fashion, beauty and new labels to upholstery and wallpaper suppliers, says. she. Thanks to the 2008 global economic crisis, student debt and other structural changes, millennials have had to stunt their growth in many ways. They had babies later, bought properties later, if at all, which made the growth more ambitious. Most millennials, she continues, want nothing more than 50s booty, so that puts a chic and organized home in the right place.

It’s no surprise that social media has propelled the popularity of interiors. Social media got people thinking about what they were wearing; now it makes them think about where they live, says Holland. People are starting to organize their surroundings the way they did with their wardrobes.

Greene says it all has to do with Instagram. While TikTok has resulted in long-term consumption of comedic memes, creative videos and viral dancing, Instagram has become the ultimate aquarium for lifestyle porn to buy, says Greene, noting that general content consumption has skyrocketed throughout. throughout the pandemic.

We are extremely aware of our home environments since we have had to work, live, socialize and relax in them all the time, she says. From gardens to home renovations to purchasing new ergonomic office furniture, the increased exposure to our homes has made us want to invest more in them.

This concept of goal is what prompted Jackson to launch Glassette. Goal is an important word that means so much to everyone after Covid. It’s like, what are we doing and why are we doing it and what does that mean ?, she says. It depends on what we buy and who we buy it from. If it has its place in our home, it has to have purpose and meaning in our home, and I think it’s something that people resonate with after the last 18 months.