Siebrecht, Iowa Men’s Wrestling Shot by No. 21 Princeton, 32-12

Iowa’s 149-pound Cobe Siebrecht works for inside control against Princetons Josh Breeding in a season-opener double-fight meet between No.1 Iowa and No.21 Princeton at Carver -Hawkeye Arena on Friday November 19, 2021. Siebrecht won by Tech Fall 16-1. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers with a team score of 32-12.

Cobe Siebrecht grew up about 25 miles from the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and graduated from high school in Lisbon, Iowa.

The 20-year-old got his first-ever double start as a Hawkeye on Friday. Siebrecht beat Princetons Josh Breeding via a technical crash in just two minutes and 34 seconds.

The 149-pound sophomore 16-1 win propelled the Hawkeyes to a 32-12 victory over the Tigers at Carver.

Heading into Friday’s game, Siebrecht, red-shirted rookie Bretli Reyna and senior Vince Turk were all on Iowa’s probable lineup sheet at 149 pounds.

I didn’t really think much about it, said Siebrecht of his first collegiate double start. Then I went to the Luther Open. I was only supposed to fight for a game at the Luther Open, you know, coming back from stuff from the past. So I ended up struggling a bit throughout the tournament. And then I was like, I’m ready. I am ready to go.

I just stayed ready, added Siebrecht. So, I was ready, rather if I was going to go or if I was not going to go. In my head, I was going. So I always stay ready.

The wrestler who held the 149-pound Iowa spot in 2021-22 showed up to Carver in formal attire on Friday. Senior Max Murin was in jeans and a t-shirt throughout the Hawkeyes’ game against the Tigers. The Pennsylvanian was also not listed on Iowa’s probable composition sheet.

With the Murins ‘status unclear, Brands has not ruled out future departures of Siebrecht or one of the Hawkeyes’ other 149-pound wrestlers.

There are three guys out there who are capable, Brands said after the game. There is depth, and see where it’s going. We certainly like what we see.

Murin wasn’t the only returning starter who didn’t fight for the Hawkeyes on Friday. Seniors Spencer Lee, Michael Kemerer and Jacob Warner haven’t all faced Princeton.

125-pound Redshirt rookie Jesse Ybarra, 174-pound Nelson Brands and 197-pound Zach Glazier wrestled in place of Lee, Kemerer and Warner, respectively.

Nelson Brands competed at 184 pounds for Iowa in 2020-21. The Iowan was a 165-pounder in his first season with the Hawkeyes.

Well, I mean, here’s the thing, said Tom Brands. We have a lot of wrestling to do, and I know everyone wants our best training. And it might have been our best training, but I’m a patient guy.

As far as our range goes, this could be our best range, Brands added. We have a lot of options. We love our staff. I am convinced that we will improve as we move forward. So this is where I am.

Brands said he only controls the Iowas lineup and the decisions the Hawkeyes make at each weight. He is also comfortable with a variety of alignment combinations that he can use at any time.

You feel good to have mat hungry guys who want to be in there, who don’t just fill up like lifting a weight or whatever, Brands said. They don’t just fill up. . . These guys aren’t just watchmen. They are hungry for rugs. They are thirsty for championships. So when you need to make decisions based on the readiness or readiness of your quote, it’s easier to sleep at night.