2021 NCAA DI Cross Country Championships ::: USTFCCCA





USTFCCA News and Notes By USTFCCCA Communications, USTFCCCA

20 November 2021

The champions were crowned on Saturday at the 2021 NCAA DI Cross Country Championships! CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP CENTER The meeting took place at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida. It was the 83rd edition of the NCAA men’s competition and the 41st for women. Continue reading below to find out what happened in the Sunshine State, as the Northern Arizona Men and North Carolina State Women won tag team titles while BYU won. won the first individual title sweep since 1988 (by Indiana). 2021 NCAA DI Cross Country Championships – Final Standings Men’s team Goal Women’s team Goal # 1 in northern Arizona 92 State n ° 1 NC 84 Iowa State # 6 137 # 4 BYU 122 Oklahoma State # 3 186 # 2 New Mexico 130 # 9 Arkansas 195 No. 3 Colorado 187 # 7 Stanford 236 No. 10 Notre Dame 215 6 km women’s championship NC State won its first-ever NCAA Cross Country Tag Team Championship convincingly, scoring 84 points to defeat defending No.4 champion BYU, who totaled 122 points in a close battle against No.2 in the New Mexico (130). No.3 Colorado (187) won the final podium over No.10 Notre Dame (215). The Wolfpacks were led by a tight group that never strayed far from the front. Kelsey Chmiel led the way to sixth place, while Katelyn Tuohy (15e), Alexandra Hays (22sd) and Hannah Steelman (24e) gave NC State four top 25 runners when no other team had more than two. Samantha Bush completed the score of five in 32sd place. NC State was leading every stint in the race, with leads ranging from 86 points to the final margin of 38 points. The victory marked the Wolfpacks’ first time atop the NCAA podium after a second place finish in the 2020 race held last March. NC State, which was also a finalist in 1987 and 2001, was last the best women’s college program in the country during the AIAW era, winning crowns in 1979 and 1980. Individually, BYUs Whittni Orton charged up the last ascent of the wall, then increased her lead to win in 19: 25.4, with defending champion Mercy Chelangat of Alabama finalist in 19: 29.3. For Orton, it was his third victory in three races this year. Ceili McCabe of West Virginia (19: 29.5), Cailie Logue of Iowa State (19: 29.8) and Taylor Roe of Oklahoma State (19: 33.5) completed the top-5. Men’s 10 km Championship Northern Arizona returned to the throne by winning the NCAA Championship title for a fifth title in the past six years. The Lumberjacks scored 92 points, with the number 6 at Iowa State finishing second with 137 points. The Cyclones surprised many, finishing ahead of the No. 3 Midwestern champion, Oklahoma State. The Cowboys finished third with 186 points, with the Arkansas No.9 (195) completing the collection of podiums. No.7 Stanford edged No.10 Tulsa, 236-237, to complete the top-5. NAU was strong up front as Abdihamid Nur finished seventh and was joined by Nico Young (11e) and Drew Bosley (13e) for three in the top 15, a collection no other team could match. The domination of the Lumberjacks continued as their last two scorers – George Kusche (37e) and Brodey Hasty (39e) – gave NAU five in the top 40 because no one else could claim up to four. The NAU’s five-year NCAA men’s title streak in six years was matched only by Arkansas (1990-95). The Lumberjacks only took the lead at the 4km split, passing Notre Dame at that point with 91 points. Iowa State took charge a little later, taking second place in the 6k and improving their points total at each checkpoint thereafter. BYU’s Conner Mantz repeated as the individual champion, crossing the line in 28: 33.1 ahead of Iowa States Wesley Kiptoo (28: 38.7) and Campbell’s Athanas Kioko (28: 40.9). Kioko took the lead after the final climb up the wall, but Mantz still had plenty in the tank to regain the lead and rush to victory. Mantz’s repeat wins are the first in the competition since Oregon’s Edward Cheserek won three in a row in 2013-15. Charles Hicks of Stanford was fourth in 28: 47.2 and Morgan Beadlescomb of Michigan State was fifth in 28: 50.6 ahead of last year’s finalist Adriaan Wildschutt of Florida State (28: 52.0).

