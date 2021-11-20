Mexico fights ‘plagiarism’ with indigenous fashion fair





Mexico City (AFP) Mexico is fighting what it calls plagiarism of indigenous textiles, bringing together traditional artisans and international designers for a dialogue aimed at creating a more equitable fashion industry.

Dozens of indigenous weavers and other artisans gather this weekend in the former presidential residence of Los Pinos in Mexico City for the “Original” fair organized by the Ministry of Culture. Next to an open-air market selling clothes and accessories such as the huipil, a traditional white cotton blouse with intricately embroidered patterns, there are fashion shows resembling native pride marches. The goal is to end what the leftist government of Mexico denounces as a cultural appropriation of the patterns, embroidery and colors of indigenous communities by foreign fashion houses. “Plagiarism is not a tribute. Theft is not the result of inspiration,” Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto said at the opening of the fair. She denounced the “modern day pirates” who “take what they like and label it as any kind of commodity.” ‘Lack of communication’ Mexico got an apology a year ago from French designer Isabel Marant after Frausto demanded an explanation for Marant’s use of traditional motifs from the Purepecha community in her collection. Mexico hopes dialogue between traditional artisans and international designers will create a more equitable fashion industry RODRIGO ARANGUA AFP Similar complaints have been filed against major clothing brands, including Zara and Mango. Marant said future designs “will pay homage to our sources of inspiration”. A representative of her company was to meet directly with indigenous artisans at the Mexico City fair, as was the Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. On Friday, two young Parisian designers met craftsman Ignacio Netzahualcoyotl and his partner Christian Janat in their studio in Tlaxcala state, east of Mexico City. “Plagiarism is the result of a lack of communication,” Netzahualcoyotl said afterwards. “We demand that our work be fairly remunerated,” he added. Dozens of indigenous artisans take part in the “Original” fair at the former presidential residence Los Pinosin Mexico City RODRIGO ARANGUA AFP “The price must take into account the design, the patterns, the number of hours worked,” he said after presenting his fabric to the two Parisians. “We want to agree with the artisans with whom we are going to work,” said French designer Théophile Delaeter, co-creator of the Calher Delaeter brand with his Franco-Mexican co-creator Alonso Calderon Hernandez. ‘This is theft’ Indigenous artisans at the fair complained about finding copies of their fabric on the Internet. “A few months ago we fought because we found a computer-reproduced huipil,” said Candy Margarita de la Cruz Santiago, a young weaver from the southern state of Oaxaca. Legal measures are being put in place to tackle the problem. “Under the new arrangements we have had since last year, the written consent of communities is required when this type of textile art is to be used for profit,” said a representative of the National Institute of Human Rights. ‘author, Marco Antonio Morales Montes. “Plagiarism is not a tribute,” Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto said at the opening of the fashion fair RODRIGO ARANGUA AFP Mexico is also asking for a discussion within the World Intellectual Property Organization on the issue, he added. Artisan weavers like Marta Serna Luis, 58, hope these steps will give them the recognition they seek. “We need to enforce the law against the perpetrators of plagiarism. It is theft,” she said. AFP 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211120-mexico-fights-plagiarism-with-indigenous-fashion-fair The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos