Gogglebox’s Izzi Warner dons fishnet tights and mini dress after weight loss





Gogglebox favorite Izzi Warner swapped her comfy loungewear for a classic little black dress and fishnet tights for a night on the town after losing weight Image: Instagram)

Even the most loyal Gogglebox viewer might not recognize Izzi Warner in his latest snaps. The Leeds mother-of-two swapped the sofa for a night on the town this week and looked amazing in a classic little black dress which she teamed with fishnet tights. Izzi, 29, also sported much blonde hair after undergoing a chic makeover. Speaking to Instagram, the Channel 4 star joked that she was “out again on a school night”. The surfer on the couch beamed at the camera as she held a drink in her hand, completing her look with a biker jacket and a black shoulder bag.















Picture: Instagram)





















Picture: INSTAGRAM)





Izzi’s social media followers quickly inundated the star with compliments, gushing about her “fabulous” appearance. “OOOOOh you are amazing girl!” a fan told him, followed by a series of flame emojis. Another joked that Izzi looked ten years younger than his actual age, “You look like about 19,” they gushed. “Wow you look awesome, you can really see the weight loss,” another follower told her.

















Izzi, who is a mom to five-year-old son Bobby and one-year-old daughter Bessie Rose, has been on a weight loss journey for the past 12 months. The star shared a photo of a slimmed down figure six months after giving birth to Bessie in February and hasn’t looked back. This week the fun-loving mum revealed she attended a Steps concert at Leeds’ First Direct Arena with her sister Ellie.















Picture: izziwarner / Instagram)





















Picture: izziwarner / Instagram)





The couple rose to fame after joining Gogglebox for their sixth series in 2015 and quickly became fan favorites. During the Covid breakout in 2020, Izzi took a hiatus from the first lockdown show to allow sister Ellie to continue filming with boyfriend Nat. When Izzi returned, the Channel 4 show received 163 Ofcom complaints from viewers concerned that she was sitting too close to Ellie and violating social distancing rules.















Picture: Wireframe)





















Picture: Dave Benett / Getty Images)





The fierce backlash prompted Channel to issue a statement explaining: “Most families live together but where they don’t, they comply with PHE. [Public Health England] social distancing guidelines. Gogglebox will only film with families where it is safe to do so. The health and safety of our players and our team are paramount. “ When they are not shooting Gogglebox, Ellie works as a hairstylist while Izzi worked as a nail technician and is now qualified to become a mortgage consultant.















Picture: Izzi Warner Instagram)





Proud Izzi shared her life update with fans on Instagram and revealed that she earned a certificate and passed her exam with distinction. “I only left and did it! CEMAPS finished,” she wrote, adding, “Mortgage advisor pending.”

Read more





Read more





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/goggleboxs-izzi-warner-dons-fishnet-25503591 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos