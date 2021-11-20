Fashion
Through three basketball games, forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong has an impact on UCF basketball
UCF men’s basketball has started the 2021-22 season impressively, as they are 3-0 for the first time since 2017-18, including a convincing road victory over Jim Larrañaga’s Miami Hurricanes. One of the biggest contributors from all three games was the fifth-year UNLV striker, Sheikh Mbacké Diong.
Diong brings something to the table that UCF hasn’t been able to find since the departure of former star and fan favorite Tacko Fall. He showed early on an ability to keep his opponents out of the paint with his length and physique, forcing opposing teams to find other ways to score, and in turn, relieving his teammates on the defensive side of the ball. Diong had an amazing five blocks against Robert Morris on opening night, helping UCF as a team total eight blocks in a single game for the 30th time in school history.
Solid rim protection is nothing new for Diong. During his sophomore, junior and senior seasons at UNLV, Diong placed in the top four in blocks per game at the Mountain West Conference, most notably second in the conference with 1.2 per game in 2019-2020. While blocks aren’t an ultimate stat for judging defense, there’s no denying that Diong plays a major role in keeping opposing players away from the paint.
Something other than Diong predicts UCF was out last season is bouncing back. UCF didn’t have an average of five players per game last year, and as a team they were mediocre at best when it comes to rebounding. Diong, meanwhile, ranked in at least the top six rebounds per game in Mountain West during his junior and senior seasons, with 7.9 and 7.4 rebounds per game respectively in those years. Offensive rebounds weren’t hard for him to come by either, as he was good at giving his team second chance opportunities at UNLV.
Diong is also effective on the offensive side. Although not a high-volume goalscorer, he doesn’t lose his scoring chances when the opportunity presents itself. He’s got a basically solid post-game, as well as a solid hook shot that he loves to go to when defense gives him a little too much space. This brings a little balance to the UCF offensive and allows the UCF guards to comfortably space the ground.
Diong has the potential to have even more of an impact this season than he had been at UNLV, as the head coach of UCF basketball. Johnny dawkins has always had a defense-oriented style of training. When announcing Diong’s addition in May, Dawkins said, “He can really defend at a high level, which is what we take our hat off to. He has a ton of experience and will bring leadership to our locker room. Diong also now able to learn from new UCF assistant coach Mamadou N’Diaye, a former full-fledged rim protector a few years ago at UC Irvine, which also shares the same hometown in Senegal as Diong.
With many returning players from last season, the addition of Diong could very well make UCF a contender for the American Athletic Conference this season, and could potentially be the last tipping point needed to push UCF back. in the NCAA tournament for the first time. since 2018-19.
For information on UCF coverage and recruitment, visit: The knight of the day Podcast. For more information on college football, UCF and recruiting, take a look on Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my Youtube channel and Instagram page. Like and subscribe!
Recent Inside The Knights Articles
Senior Film Reviews: UCF Recruitment Class 2022
Game prediction: Connecticut at UCF
UCF Engagement Senior Film Reviewer TJ Bullard
Florida visits Missouri as Dan Mullen siege burns more than ever
Will Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III lead the Spartans past the Buckeyes?
Defensive expectations of the Knights as they greet the hapless Huskies
UCF Cornerback Engagement Senior Film Critic Nikai Martinez
Remembering the great comebacks of UCF Punt and Kickoff, Joe Burnett and Mike Hughes
Screening’s top prospects: Kissimmee Osceola at Winter Garden West Orange
UCF Caden Kitler’s Senior Engagement Film Review
It’s Head Coach’s ‘Shooting Season’ in College Football
Adaptation of the UCF precipitation attack, extension of the role of Mark Antony-Richards
Knights repel dolphins, win 63-54
Jacksonville at UCF, thoughts on tonight’s men’s basketball game
Should a two-game losing Alabama reach the CFB playoffs against Notre Dame, Oregon and Cincinnati?
Followed by UCF quarterback Mikey Keene
Mark Antony-Richards defines role with UCF football, talks injuries and teammates
UCF loses footballing commitment to Florida state
Junior college defensive tackle Jeffrey M’ba fits UCF’s needs profile
Several major 2021 receivers have gone through transfers, UCF players included
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/ucf/ucf-basketball/diong-impact-ucf-basketball
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]