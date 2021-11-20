Through three basketball games, forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong has an impact on UCF basketball

UCF men’s basketball has started the 2021-22 season impressively, as they are 3-0 for the first time since 2017-18, including a convincing road victory over Jim Larrañaga’s Miami Hurricanes. One of the biggest contributors from all three games was the fifth-year UNLV striker, Sheikh Mbacké Diong.

Diong brings something to the table that UCF hasn’t been able to find since the departure of former star and fan favorite Tacko Fall. He showed early on an ability to keep his opponents out of the paint with his length and physique, forcing opposing teams to find other ways to score, and in turn, relieving his teammates on the defensive side of the ball. Diong had an amazing five blocks against Robert Morris on opening night, helping UCF as a team total eight blocks in a single game for the 30th time in school history.

Solid rim protection is nothing new for Diong. During his sophomore, junior and senior seasons at UNLV, Diong placed in the top four in blocks per game at the Mountain West Conference, most notably second in the conference with 1.2 per game in 2019-2020. While blocks aren’t an ultimate stat for judging defense, there’s no denying that Diong plays a major role in keeping opposing players away from the paint.

Something other than Diong predicts UCF was out last season is bouncing back. UCF didn’t have an average of five players per game last year, and as a team they were mediocre at best when it comes to rebounding. Diong, meanwhile, ranked in at least the top six rebounds per game in Mountain West during his junior and senior seasons, with 7.9 and 7.4 rebounds per game respectively in those years. Offensive rebounds weren’t hard for him to come by either, as he was good at giving his team second chance opportunities at UNLV.

Diong is also effective on the offensive side. Although not a high-volume goalscorer, he doesn’t lose his scoring chances when the opportunity presents itself. He’s got a basically solid post-game, as well as a solid hook shot that he loves to go to when defense gives him a little too much space. This brings a little balance to the UCF offensive and allows the UCF guards to comfortably space the ground.

Diong has the potential to have even more of an impact this season than he had been at UNLV, as the head coach of UCF basketball. Johnny dawkins has always had a defense-oriented style of training. When announcing Diong’s addition in May, Dawkins said, “He can really defend at a high level, which is what we take our hat off to. He has a ton of experience and will bring leadership to our locker room. Diong also now able to learn from new UCF assistant coach Mamadou N’Diaye, a former full-fledged rim protector a few years ago at UC Irvine, which also shares the same hometown in Senegal as Diong.

With many returning players from last season, the addition of Diong could very well make UCF a contender for the American Athletic Conference this season, and could potentially be the last tipping point needed to push UCF back. in the NCAA tournament for the first time. since 2018-19.

