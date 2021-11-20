Amanda Holden turns heads in a cinched waist leather dress and high boots



















Amanda holden made another style statement on Friday in a gorgeous red leather dress for her appearance on Heart FM. RELATED: Amanda Holden Dressed Up in Sparkling Outfit During Girls’ Weekend in Paris The 50-year-old looked amazing in the bodycon dress, which featured a halter neck, flattering striped waist, and a pencil-style skirt. Keeping the cold at bay, Amanda wore her midi dress with a black long sleeve top underneath and added a brown tartan trench coat over her shoulders. Loading the player … WATCH: Amanda Holden struts around in a beautiful blue skirt True to the leather theme, the TV star accessorized a pair of burgundy knee high boots and a matching bag and framed her face with a pair of oversized brown sunglasses. Usually seen with her golden locks cascading over her shoulders, Amanda changed her hairstyle and went for a chic top knot instead and kept her makeup minimal with a nude lip and tanned cheeks. DISCOVER: Amanda Holden reveals glamor in skin-tight leather pants MORE: Amanda Holden looks phenomenal in a waist-cinching power suit The dress Amanda has chosen is that of celebrity favorite Sosandar and there is already a waiting list. However, you can currently purchase a black or dark green version in certain sizes. Amanda looked gorgeous in leather from head to toe The presenter brought the glam all week, and on Thursday she wowed us when she wore a pair of cream thigh high boots by Simmi Shoes. Amanda paired the jaw-dropping boots with a khaki mini dress from French Connection and accessorized with chunky gold jewelry. Her ‘Krista Knits Mini Dress’ featured a knee-length cut, long sleeves, elongated cuffs and a flattering high neckline. We recommend pairing it with over the knee boots like Amanda for the ultimate winter outfit. Top quality ruby ​​red leather backless dress, £ 229, Sosandar BUY NOW And Monday night, Amanda channeled it Indoor barbie in a hot pink bodycon dress that featured long sleeves, sleek shoulder pads, and a flattering midi length. It came in the prettiest chewing gum pink color, which suited Amanda’s blonde hair perfectly. She finished off the look with nude pointy heels, which elongated her sharp gym legs, and dainty jewelry. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

