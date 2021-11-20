Fashion
ASU Wrestling No.7 Beats Oklahoma No.17 Convincingly
In their first home game, the Sun Devils recorded 21 eliminations to help the team go 1-0 this season.
No. 7 ASU fight defeated Oklahoma University No.17 22-12 in his first home meeting of the season in Tempe on Friday night.
The Sun Devils competed in front of a crowd of 2,228 after the 2020-21 season saw four home games canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Led by teams All-Americans, ASU recorded 21 eliminations and defeated four of the top 25 wrestlers in the duel.
Junior red shirt Brandon courtney opened the game against Oklahoma senior redshirt Joey silver. Courtney won the fight 8-3 by decision, pushing the Sun Devils to a 3-0 lead.
First-year student Jesse vasquez and junior redshirt Michael mcgee each dominated their clashes, winning by majority decision 13-5 and 12-3, respectively. Vasquez’s two-point withdrawal in the dying seconds of the third period helped ignite the crowd and push the Sun Devils to an 11-0 lead.
Redshirt freshman transfer Kyle Parco had a good winning showcase by decision 7-2 over seniors Mitch moore in what was an entertaining big slam clash.
Perhaps the most anticipated fight of the night featured ASU No.4 Jacori Teemer against n ° 18 Justin Thomas. Teemer, a red shirt sophomore had never beaten graduate student Thomas, losing his previous two clashes, but beat Thomas 11-5 by decision, setting off fireworks between the two contestants and giving the Sun Devils a 16-0 halftime lead.
In the most competitive fight of the night, ASU senior redshirt Antoine Valence junior defeated Mantanona Troy 8-6 in a hotly contested match until the final buzzer. Valencia scored a point for OU for stalling towards the end of the third period, securing their victory.
freshman Redshirt Zane Coleman struggled Friday night. Coleman lost to senior redshirt Antoine Mantanona 14-1. Mantanona recorded a four-point drop in the first period, taking an 8-1 lead and never looking back. It was the first victory of the night in Oklahomas.
freshman Redshirt Josh Number also struggled, losing to junior Darrien roberts in the fall in the second period.
Junior red shirt Kordell Norfleet was the only returning All-American to lose their game on Friday night. The game was tied 2-2 after the first period. However, in the last minute of the third period, senior redshirt Jake woodley recorded a two-point strike that helped him beat Norfleet 5-3, bringing the score to 19-12.
OU made a furious comeback in the last 5 matches of the duel. However, in the final duel of the first year of the red nightgown Cohlton Schultz managed to defeat redshirt in second grade Josh heindselman 4-1 in what has been a tense game from start to finish.
The Sun Devils will travel to Laramie, Wyoming, to compete in the Cowboy Open on November 28.
