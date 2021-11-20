Dublin’s vintage boutique gives thief deadline to return ‘one-of-a-kind’ dress





A Dublin vintage store gave the person who stole a ‘one of a kind’ vintage dress from their store a deadline to return it before contacting Gardai. Jenny Vander, a well-known vintage store in Drury Street in Dublin, said the thief has until tomorrow to return the dress. In a statement on Facebook, he said: “This dress was stolen this afternoon. “We have the young girl on our security cameras. She is slim with brown hair below her shoulder. We have clear evidence of her face. “This dress is very recognizable and one of a kind from the 50s.





“We’re giving her until tomorrow night to return the dress to us or show the video footage to the keepers. “Thank you for sharing this on your stories and spreading the word so that it is impossible for him to carry it Thank you x”. The store owner said she wanted to give the girl a chance to return the garment before she went any further. She said the girl had run out of the store, saying she had to catch a train at Heuston station. The owner said, “I just want to give him the opportunity to go and leave it behind or next to it.” The dress is unique with its pale green polka dot color, fitted bodice with straps and full skirt. For the latest news and the latest news, visit irishmirror.ie/news. Get all the headlines, photos, analysis, opinions and videos on the stories that matter to you. Follow us on twitter @IrishMirror – the official Irish Mirror Twitter account – real news in real time. We’re also on Facebook / irishmirror – your must-see news, features, videos and photos throughout the day from the Irish Daily Mirror, Irish Sunday Mirror and irishmirror.ie.

