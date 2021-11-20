Give up: the Australian Ballet puts away the tutu in 2022 | To dance

As you browse the Australian Ballet 2022 season schedule, you could be forgiven for thinking something was missing.

Where are the tutus?

Loved by many little girls who dream of becoming ballerinas, the great ballets in tutu Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, Giselle and Sleeping Beauty are notably absent.

Ako Kondo and Chengwu Guo in Romeo and Juliet. Photography: Pierre Toussaint / The Australian Ballet

Have the iconic tutus been retired?

Artistic director David Hallberg, whose tenure as head of the Australian Ballet began amid the pandemic with a very troubled 2021 season, is quick to reassure. The tutus are here to stay. Tutu ballets have been my bread and butter throughout my dancing career, and in 2023 they will be back.

The scarcity of tutu ballets in the 2022 program reflects the realities of programming in unprecedented times, says Hallberg. The AB productions of Anna Karenina and Romeo and Juliet, two dramatic history ballets without a tutus, have been postponed from the 2020 and 2021 seasons affected by the company’s pandemic, respectively.

I want to emphasize individual performance, says artistic director David Hallberg of AB Anna Karenina and Romeo and Juliet. Photograph: Jeff Busby / PhotoJeff Busby

I felt that these works really needed to be seen, says Hallberg. We have invested financially in these productions, but they also testify to [former AB artistic director] David McAllisters tastes as a curator something that I want to honor and continue, and not just leave out.

Hallberg’s vision for the company is perhaps more evident in the programming of Kunstkamer, a large-scale contemporary work for 40 or more dancers (no tutus, no pointes) created by choreographers Paul Lightfoot, Sol Len, Marco Goecke and Crystal Pite for Nederlands Théâtre de danse. The Australian Ballet production will be the first to be staged by another company.

I think the ballet audience in Australia is very open to novelty, says Hallberg. There is no preconceived idea of ​​what ballet should be like in Russia or London. There is an opening here.

This openness extends to ABs dancers.

They are not stuck in the tradition or in the patina of companies like the Bolshoi or the Royal Ballet, says Hallberg. They can absorb various styles more easily than a dancer trained in the French, Russian or English style.

Your whole state of mind changes in a tutu, explains lead artist Benedicte Bemet. Photography: Daniel Boud / The Australian Ballet

Hallberg will also put his personal imprint on Anna Karenina and Romeo and Juliet.

I want to focus on individual interpretation, he explains. I want to empower the dancers in their own ability to interpret the characters. In the world of ballet and I have been subjected to it, we focus on technique so much that it is possible to lose sight of the true essence of the art form. What really touches people, he says, is who you play as.

Those in need of a tutu fix might consider the Australian Ballets Celebration Gala, a stripped-down showcase featuring 15 of the company’s senior dancers.

Bénédicte Bemet in a Harlequinade costume, a demanding but little-known piece by Marius Petipa. Photography: The Australian Ballet

If you’ve never been to ballet before, this is the one for you because you get a short, crisp record of ballet’s greatest hits, says Benedicte Bemet, lead artist at the Australian Ballet. It will have that purist tutu aesthetic and some contemporary works. I play La Favorita and the tutu is a beautiful red, very feminine and sexy. But you also have the black swan and the Sugar Plum Fairy tutu is just beautiful, it has thousands of crystals sewn into it.

Performing in a stiff tulle tutu is very different from dancing in Juliet’s loose dress or one of Anna Karenina’s elegant dresses, Bemet says.

The tutu often has a corseted bodice so the way you hold your back is very straight and perfect for those royal ballets where you want to be long and laid back.

Wearing a dress for a younger character like Juliet, there’s a little more surrender and a fluid physicality. Even our position is affected. In a tutu, you are still standing in a formal classic position with your feet up. But in a robe, you can stand like a normal human with both feet flat on the floor. Your whole state of mind changes in a tutu.

The only tutu ballet of the ABs season 2022 is Harlequinade, a lesser-known work by Marius Petipa (Swan Lake), reviewed by Alexei Ratmansky.

The precision required makes it a tough job, despite its old-fashioned ballet aesthetic, Bemet explains.

We imagine the more modern ballet aesthetic of the high legs and heaps of bends to be more difficult or impressive. But Harlequinade is very difficult to get the right lines. I was really surprised and there are great tutus!

Bénédicte Bemet in her Black Swan tutu. Photography: The Australian Ballet