Towson Clocks 1:18 200 Free Relay at Bucknell Invite Day 1





Bucknell Invitational 2021 November 19-21, 2021

Kinney Natatorium, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

SCY (25 meters)

Results of day 1 Team scores WOMEN Towson University – 464. 50 Bucknell University – 352. 50 Fordham University – 327 Connecticut, University of – 303. 50 Davidson College – 302 La Salle University – 187. 50 Cavalier University – 79 MEN Towson University – 454 Bucknell University – 378 Rider University – 308. 50 Davidson College – 253 New Jersey Institute of Technology – 250 Fordham University – 185 La Salle University – 150. 50 Towson leads the men’s and women’s standings at the Bucknell Invite throughout the first day of competition. Towson’s men picked up a decisive victory in the men’s 200 freestyle relay to open the competition. Brian Benzing (20.09), Trey Adkins (20.02), Michael Fazio (19.46) and Ryan Baldino (19.39) teamed up for 1: 18.96, touching as the only team to beat 1: 20. Towson also won the men’s 400 IM relay, with Evan Bota (49.58), Brian Benzing (53.11), Nick McClure (47.90) and Ryan Baldino (43.49) combining for a 3: 14.08 . Ryan Baldino also won the men’s 50 freestyle, swimming a time of 20.27 to edge Bucknell’s Leo Kuyl by 0.01 seconds. Towson had 2 more wins that day, as Maddie Mince won the women’s 50 freestyle in 23.15 and AJ Dorner won the men’s 1-meter diving. Fordham rookie Ainhoa ​​Martin put on a show in the women’s 200 IM, winning the race with a time of 1: 59.57. She managed an excellent 34.72 chest gap to close the deal before the last 50 of the race. UCONN scored two victories that day. First, Analaura Faoro won the women’s 3-meter diving by 14.45 points. They then ended their session with a victory in the women’s 400 medley relay. Kayla Mendonca (55.05), Katelyn Walsh (1: 02.06), Linnea Anderson (54.63) and Maggie Donlevy (50.97) teamed up for a 3: 42.71. Rider also had two victories that day. Kyle Iorizzo won the men’s 500 freestyle in a dominant fashion, clocking 4: 26.03 to hit the first by almost 7 seconds. Lucas Racevicius then won the men’s 200 IM in 1: 48.23, using the fast back and free legs to get the job done. Host Bucknell picked up an early victory, while school record holder Maddie Hartigan won the women’s 500 freestyle in 4: 47.65. She was the only swimmer in the field to break 4:50, establishing a lead over the top 50 and increasing that lead throughout the race. Davidson won the competition’s first event: the women’s 200 freestyle relay. Shelby Stanley (23.50), Abby Francis (22.85), Martha Tripsa (23.35) and Chale Jacks (23.28) achieving a 1: 32.98. Bucknell was second in 1: 33.16, setting a new program record.

