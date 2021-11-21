Fast fashion is killing the planet. These chemists fight back

Our clothes don’t die, or at least the non-biodegradable textiles they are made from usually don’t get a second life.

Textiles are those complex mixtures of different materials, says Moby Ahmed, CTO of Ambercycle, a textile recycling startup. Examples are cotton, polyester, spandex, nylon, and acrylic, so basically most of the materials that make up the clothes in your closet.

In 2018 alone, 11.3 million tonnes of this textile mixture waste ended up in landfills, the EPA says. And the lion’s share of that waste comes from clothing worth more than a billion pieces of clothing.

Quick mode a term used to describe an industry that relies on rapid manufacturing and styles that go out of fashion quickly depends on these textiles. A Royal Society for Arts (RSA) London June 2021 report found that over 80% of some website offerings contained new plastic, and despite recent media attention, clothing companies are still lagging behind in embracing truly recycled clothing in their product lines.

While there are clothes made from recycled polyester, calling them recycled is a bit dishonest in fashion, most recycled polyester pulls plastic from water bottles, not clothing. And according to Ambercycle, the mechanical method of recycling textiles, where they are shredded and reused, cannot untangle these complex mixtures and shortens the fibers, limiting their reuse value.

Ahmed and Ambercycle CEO Shay Sethi deploy a different and proprietary form of recycling, which separates materials at the molecular level. This is called chemical recycling, and the technique allows Ambercycle to remove plastic fibers from textiles, leaving the fibers unscathed and ready to be used in new clothing.

Chemical recycling is the holy grail of fashion. Shay Sethi

Ambercycles first target? Polyester.

Polyester and the rise of plastics

Over the past 4,000 years, our clothes have been mostly made of one material, Sethi says, referring to cotton. In the 12th century, these clothes were recycled into paper. But growing populations with new and unique needs required different types of textiles.

In the mid-1900s, fully synthetic nylon and polyester textiles burst onto the scene, emerging from chemical labs to compete with the materials that have clothed humanity for centuries – cotton, wool, silk.

As early as 1940, the invention of polyester changed the fashion industry, Sethi explains.

Polyester is a type of plastic and is generally derived from petroleum. (That’s right: you probably wear oil.)

They are resilient fibers, relatively inexpensive and reliable, Textile trade Liesl Truscott said Vogue. While cotton and other natural fibers can be a bit more vulnerable to availability or weather conditions and climate change.

As Truscott points out, the synthetic fibers that can be so damaging to the environment ironically help us explore that environment. Synthetic fibers are lightweight but strong, and they add elasticity and moisture-wicking properties much appreciated in technical clothing, sportswear and underwear.

Polyester itself is inexpensive, tough too much resistant and requiring little maintenance, it was first marketed to the American public by highlighting its anti-wrinkle properties. And since its parabolic popularity in the 60s, 70s and 80s, polyester has grown into a versatile fabric.

By 2004, polyester had overtaken cotton in popularity. According to a research report by Textile exchangeIt accounted for just over half of global fiber production in 2019, with 58 million metric tonnes of material produced. Recycled polyester only accounted for 14% of this huge market in 2019.

The lack of recycled polyester could be due to the fact that it is often blended with cotton and other natural fibers to increase their durability.

It’s probably one of the worst options because you’ve mixed a natural material with a synthetic, Truscott told Vogue.

In terms of being able to recycle it and separate these materials for different recycling streams, that’s pretty impossible at the moment.

This is where Ambercycle comes in.

Recycling Polyester

In college, Sethi and Ahmed developed their chemical recycling process.

Essentially, this was to purify and separate the polyester from the mixed textile waste, Ahmed explains.

This works like that: textiles on their last thread are collected by Ambercycle from donation organizations, companies, government employees even torn from a dumpster. All of their hardware, like zippers and buttons, is removed and textiles are shredded.

The shredded material goes through a series of reactors, where chemical processes separate the polyester from the natural materials, dyes and all of the other components that make up the fabric. The process leaves behind this cellulose waste, which is collected for recycling or reclaimed by Ambercycles partners, and dyes that are difficult to recycle. These dyes can be burned for energy, but the company says it is actively looking for other ways to work with the waste.

The remaining refined polyester is then purified and made into pellets, which Ambercycle calls cycora.

These cycora pellets are spun into fibers, made into clothing, and hopefully can go through this life cycle over and over again, leading to a circular fashion economy which is a challenge in itself.

Getting an item of clothing back from someone’s closet into the clothing supply chain is a very, very tricky thing to do. Shay Sethi

Ambercycle is actively seeking ways to ensure that cycora clothing is recycled, including digital passports that can provide customers with information on what to do with their clothing once it has passed its shelf life.

Infinite textiles

Cheap and readily available fast fashion, and the synthetic fibers from which it is made, are unlikely to shrink; If anything, Sethi says, garments containing polyester and similar fibers will only increase their market share at an even faster rate.

The focus must therefore be on transforming these old materials into something new.

Our vision is, over the next three years, to produce 50,000 tonnes per year of cycora, says Ahmed.

Hopefully this vision will eventually establish what Ambercycle calls an ecosystem of endless textiles, where materials like polyester are taken out of the waste cycle and reused, over and over again.

Beyond catwalks and tailoring, luxury or fast fashion, clothing boils down to a story, Sethi says, and more and more stories are now driven by sustainability.

Because it’s one of those things that literally touches every person, Sethi says.

