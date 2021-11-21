Dolph Lundgren’s latest relationship sparks centuries-old debate

Society gives us various “rules” that we all think we need to follow. We all need to be thin and have perfect hair and teeth to be considered “attractive”. Oh, and we have to buy a house, have kids, and have a high paying career to be considered “successful.” When it comes to heterosexual relationships, the man must be older than the woman, but not by much.

If there is a significant age gap between a couple, the others judge and comment quickly. But why?

We’ve already seen the case of Brad Pitt, who in August was dating German model Nicole Poturalski, 27, his junior at 29. This seemingly happy relationship sparked public outrage, with many quickly assuming that Nicole was only with Brad for her money and fame, for what would a 27-year-old and a 56-year-old have in common?

Fast forward to today, and similar comments are now directed to the actor and Rocky IV starring, Dolph Lundgren. The 64-year-old Swedish actor was recently spotted landing in Greece where he is set to reprise his role in the action film series. The Expendables alongside his 24-year-old fiancée, Norwegian fitness expert Emma Krokdal.

Dolph and Emma got engaged on June 29, 2020, so given that they’re still engaged, by Hollywood standards, we would call it a hit and a true relationship. Dolph is quoted as saying to Muscle & Health:

“They say that youth is wasted by young people and although this is not true for everyone – like Emma – it is true for me because I have matured very late.”

“I feel very lucky to have someone like Emma at this age, it has changed my life and I hope I can give her the kind of help and support that takes a long time to discover and collect. I would say that at the moment I am the most balanced as an individual that I have ever been.

Regardless of what she said, her relationship has drawn a lot of criticism, with many people unable to understand how genuine she may be.

Comments left in comments section belowThe daily mailDolph and Emma’s reports on Dolph and Emma’s arrival in Greece include: “A disgusting 40-year age gap”.

“He’s practically old enough to be his FFS grandfather.”

Another comment was, “He must see himself as so attractive to young women. He thinks she is there because of her beauty and bubbly personality. Wrong, she’s there for your dose and all the freebies. Yuk, imagine you’re so young and sleeping with someone as old as your grandfather. vomit vomit.

As we said in our report on Brad Pitt’s relationship in 2020, it has been proven over and over again that men can successfully date women older than them, and in these cases the guy can even to be congratulated for being a “cougar”. Yet when an older man dates a much younger woman, society quickly laughs and a debate inevitably begins. Some argue that as long as both partners are consenting adults, anything goes. Others say the big age gaps are always weird.

Some women are perfectly happy to date men who are much older than they are. In the case of Italian businessman Gianluca Vacchi, for example, he had a child with his partner who is 27 years his junior, at the age of 52, suggesting that it is possible for couples with larger age gaps than our culture would like to deem “normal” to exist in (apparent) harmony.

More fuel to add to the heat of the centuries-old debate.

