LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier battling flu, won’t dress up ULM
LSU freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is battling the flu and will not be available for Saturday’s game with ULM, sources told Geaux247 staff.
The Tigers will kick off at 8 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Earlier this week, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Max Johnson would remain the team’s starter after Nussmeier stepped in for double-digit practices in the overtime loss to Arkansas he a week ago.
Nussmeier has appeared in four games this season, seeing time off the bench against McNeese State, Central Michigan, Ole Miss and Arkansas, with his extended action against the Rebels and Razorbacks. After passing 18 for 31 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to Arkansas, Nussmeier’s season totals stand at 329 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
“I love Garrett. I love Max. I don’t feel like Garrett beat Max,” Orgeron said. “I don’t think Max deserves to be put on the bench. I gave him a chance to beat him, and I think he’s a very good player. That play he made on the touchdown was a phenomenal play, but we’ve all seen minus-3 in turnover, and we’ve only scored seven points.
“So Max is still our starter.”
Johnson has had 2,190 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, with his 22 passing touchdowns making it into the Top 15 nationally. Johnson’s completion percentage is 60% out of 302 attempts, while Nussmeier holds a completion percentage of 51% out of 57 attempts.
With Nussmeier out for Saturday’s game, the Tigers have just one stock quarterback at Johnson.
The alternate quarterbacks are Matt O’Dowd and Tavion Faulk. Senior Myles Brennan suffered a late season injury before fall camp in August and then decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal, while former LSU quarterback TJ Finley entered. in the transfer portal this offseason, then he joined Auburn’s team as a replacement for Bo Nix.
With Johnson back under center, how can the Tigers get things back on track in the passing game after struggling over the past month?
“In attack, the same old stuff. You have to tell the truth. I watched the movie (Monday) with the coaches, and we have to put our players in a better position,” said Orgeron. “We have to call better games, we have to perform, and it’s the same old story. I’m not going to back down. Some of our players were frustrated after the game, and I don’t blame them. They were fighting. We have to. take responsibility, and I am responsible for that, to put them in a better position to play. “
Beyond the gaming calls, there are some unanswered staff questions.
Since Kayshon BoutteInjured at the end of the season on October 9, the Tigers have won only one game. It was a 49-42 win over Florida that saw Jaray jenkins catch three touchdowns, including the match winner in the dying minutes.
Since the game against Florida, LSU has managed just four touchdowns in three straight losses. The only player to have touched a touchdown in multiple games in this streak is the first year Jack Bech, who landed a Johnson touchdown in the Alabama game before making an impressive grab in the end zone on Nussmeier’s lone touchdown pass against Arkansas.
While Jenkins remains in the mix, he hasn’t recorded a touchdown since the Florida game on October 16, and beyond Bech there have been two other freshmen in Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers who has managed the other two touchdown passes since.
“We discussed it (Monday). I think it’s schematically or what position they play, or it may be the player, but we haven’t found a legitimate replacement for that matter. Jack Bech“Orgeron said.” Our most dominant receiver right now is Jack Bech. Kayshon is obviously a very special player, and he reminds me of Ja’Marr Chase, and few of them come. Moreover Jack Bech, we couldn’t find this lead dog to take his place. “
