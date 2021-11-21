Fashion
Amazon’s Black Friday advance sale has arrived and the deals are almost too good to be true
Courtesy
We are officially less than a week away from one of the biggest shopping vacation of the year, and there are already thousands of amazing deals available. Amazon’s first Black Friday sales is chock-full of discounts on seasonal fashion, top-rated beauty products, exquisite home decor, and trendy tech products. Below, we’ve rounded up the top 30 Amazon Black Friday Deals to buy this weekend.
Starting with the fashion department, you can pick up a whole new winter outfit at ridiculously low prices. Take it Lark & Ro oversized turtleneck sweater for $ 26 and pair it with $ 40 Classic straight jeans Levi’s and one Lark & Ro down jacket for 48 percent off. Finish the outfit with Naturalizer Joelle Waterproof Boots for 57 percent off and the Fossil Jacqueline leather handbag for 30 percent off.
Let’s move on to beauty, both the bestseller Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara and the customer-loved Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray are on sale for $ 9. You can also get the Pure Nature Lux Spa Biotin Shampoo & Conditioner Set this a client said grows their hair “thicker and longer” for $ 20.
RELATED: Amazon Just Launched Black Friday Sale 3 Weeks Ahead Here Are The 20 Best Fashion Deals To Buy
If you’re considering using Black Friday as an opportunity to spruce up your space, Amazon’s home deals won’t disappoint. You can use the Discover the rooms to find inspiration for furniture and decor, then buy similar pieces from the sale. For example, in mid-century modern style, you can get both the Christopher Knight Home Club Chair in Merel Fabric and the Kate and Laurel Lipton Octagonal Wood Decorative Tray for significant discounts.
Ending on the tech, Amazon’s Black Friday Advance Sale is a great time to upgrade your own devices or tick a few people off your vacation list. The Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote goes for just $ 25, and the 55 inch Samsung TV is 33 percent off. In addition, you can buy a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for less than $ 200.
Before the Black Friday craze kicks off this week, take advantage of these early bird deals and shop before everyone else. Discover our 30 selling choices below and browse All Amazon Black Friday Sale Here.
Best clothing deals
Courtesy
Best deals on shoes and accessories
Courtesy
Best Beauty Deals
Courtesy
Best accommodation deals
Courtesy
Best technological offers
Courtesy
