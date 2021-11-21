SF Louis Vuitton store ransacked, cops present themselves in dramatic fashion





The heist of a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco ended up looking like an action flick when the police arrived – and it was all caught on a crazy video. Check out this savage scene of people trashing the luxury retailer in Union Square on Friday, with a ton of people pouring in and looting the place for almost everything it had. Passers-by saw tons of bodies flooding the front doors after the windows were smashed. It doesn’t seem to be related to any type of protest or anything like that – so far it seems to have been some random act of looting… which people have happily taken advantage of once it was underway. As you can see … people helped themselves to a number of items inside, walked out with armfuls of produce (large and small) and casually – albeit a bit quickly – walked away of all the action – trying to get the hell out there before the police arrive. LMAO my colleague was right outside the Louis Vitton raid in Union Square SF pic.twitter.com/TXReulhNeX – Azja The FaBOOLous (@AzjaTheFabulous) 20 November 2021

@AzjaTheFabulous Word is… the people who stormed the store actually pushed a security guard standing guard inside – this LV was closed at the time of the incident – and they fled. . That is, until the cavalry was called … and, my boy, did they go up in flames. Check out this video of an SFPD police car roaring in chaos and peeling in front of a parked convertible Mustang that for some reason was just chilling out … and that the cops apparently thought there was something thing to do with the break-in. Louis Vuitton San Francisco, Union Square has been emptied !! pic.twitter.com/7Sz6rlRo8n – Da Juan (@CARLITOSGUEY) 20 November 2021

@CARLITOSGUEY Three policemen surround the vehicle and begin to pulverize it with their batons … smashing windows and smashing everything they can as they ask the driver to get out of the vehicle. Eventually they detain him and handcuff him – but it’s unclear what involvement, if any, this person may have had with what was going on a few feet away. Either way, it looks like the cops have reason to believe this car was carrying potential culprits inside, as the ferocity with which they rushed is quite shocking. The Louis Vuitton in San Francisco Union Square has just emptied pic.twitter.com/Imi6qbL0i1 – Yealenne (@Yealenne) 20 November 2021

@Yealenne Either way, the aftermath of it all caused a hell of a mess… glass strewn all over the place, as witnesses walked around and videotaped everything. As for the police, they told local media they had already apprehended several suspects who they said were involved in the theft. We know the holidays are stressful … but sheeeesh, people … take it easy !!!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tmz.com/2021/11/20/louis-vuitton-store-san-francisco-union-square-cops-arrive-baton-ransack/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos