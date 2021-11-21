Southern Illinois marksmanship sends CU Buffs men’s basketball to first loss – Greeley Tribune

ST. THOMAS, US Virgin Islands Unstable starts were a hallmark of the Colorado men’s basketball team in the first week of the season.

The Buffaloes finally got the kind of start they wanted on Friday in the first round of the Paradise Jam. It was the rest of the contest that doomed the Buffs.

After dominating the first seven minutes, CU was unable to slow down a long-range attack from southern Illinois as the Salukis handed the Buffs a 67-63 first-round loss to the Paradise Jam at UVI Sports and Fitness Center.

Not only does the loss relegate the Buffs to the consolation pool, it eliminates the possibility of a Game 3 showdown against Colorado State, which won the opening game of the day against Bradley. Instead, CU will face Duquesne on Saturday (3:45 p.m. MT, ESPN3).

This game wasn’t a win because we didn’t defend the 3-point line, which was a key to the game defensively for us, and we didn’t do a good enough job on (Lance) Jones and (Marcus) Domask, who was a big part of the game plan, said CU head coach Tad Boyle. It had to be a team effort against these guys. And, individually, we had to take up a challenge.

CU took a 12-1 lead and held Southern Illinois without a basket for nearly the first seven minutes of the game. But the Salukis were hardly lacking after that early cold snap, finishing 12 for 29 on 3 points with an overall shooting percentage of 0.449. The Salukis didn’t score their first basket until the 13th minute and 13th second of the first half, but from there they outscored the Buffs 26-7 for the remainder of the half to take a lead 27-19 at the break.

Despite a dry spell in the first half, the Buffs pulled off their first five shots, but fell to 3 for 19 the rest of the period, CU rose to 17 for 26 in the second half and had finished with a strong overall shooting percentage of 0.500. But the Buffs were unable to secure key saves at critical times.

SIU never dragged through the second half, and every time CU reduced their deficit to three or four points, the Salukis responded with a 3-point clutch. The last shot in those salvos was a desperate pointer, beyond the NBA’s reach, from SIU Steven Verplancken, who retrieved the ball from the backcourt after a CU deflection before connecting the glass to the buzzer. stopwatch.

CU still remained within two points with 1:34 remaining, but the Salukis scored the next seven points to pull away.

We went 25 for 50 to the field and turned it 11 times. It’s good enough to win a game, Boyle said. Now the pace of the game was to their advantage. But we have to learn to win in a half court game.

CU forwards Jabari Walker and Evan Battey both missed a significant part of the first half due to fouling issues, which was a critical loss as the duo combined to finish 11 for 15 on the ground. Tristan da Silva tied a career-high 15 points, but after this trio, two of which were forced to limited minutes, the Buffs struggled to secure meaningful offensive contributions. Point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy finished with 12 points, but went 4 for 11 from the field and 2 for 5 at the free throw line.

One of the keys was taking out all three, and we gave up too many three, Walker said. They have a lot of good shooters and have played physically with us. Reversed open shots, made good plays. It’s a good team. I think we got some good three shots, but our offensive plan was to attack on the inside. We just need to focus on the defense and we couldn’t get the saves.

Quick break

What went well: CU shot .500 (25-for-50) and committed only 11 turnovers.

What did not go well: SIU shot 0.571 in the second half (12 for 21), which included a 7 for 12 mark on 3 points.

Game star: Tristan da Silva. With fellow strikers Jabari Walker and Evan Battey grappling with fouling issues, da Silva tied a career-high 15 points and picked up a game-high seven rebounds.

And after: Relegated to the parenthesis of consolation, the Buffs will try to bounce back on Saturday afternoon against Duquesne (3:45 p.m. MT, ESPN3).

S. Illinois 67, Colorado 63

S. ILLINOIS (2-1)Domask 6-12 3-6 17, Filewich 0-3 3-4 3, Banks 0-2 5-6 5, Jones 5-13 0-0 14, Verplancken 7-10 0-0 18, Coupet 2-6 0 -0 6, Muila 2-2 0-0 4, DAvanzo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 11-16 67.

COLORADO (3-1)Battey 5-6 1-2 12, Walker 6-9 4-4 16, da Silva 6-10 2-4 15, Barthelemy 4-11 2-5 12, Parquet 1-5 0-0 2, Clifford 2-4 0-0 4, Simpson 0-3 0-0 0, Lovers 0-0 0-0 0, OBrien 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-50 9-15 63.

Half time S. Illinois 27-19. 3 point goals S. Illinois 12-29 (Verplancken 4-7, Jones 4-11, Coupet 2-4, Domask 2-5, Banks 0-2), Colorado 4-14 (Barthelemy 2-4, Battey 1- 2, da Silva 1-2, Clifford 0-1, Parquet 0-1, Simpson 0-2, Walker 0-2). Clogged Coupet, Muila. Rebounds S. Illinois 27 (Filewich 5), Colorado 27 (da Silva 7). Help S. Illinois 11 (Domask 3), Colorado 11 (Parquet 4). Total faults S. Illinois 18, Colorado 16. A 842 (3000).