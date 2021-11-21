Fashion
Fashion designer responds to controversial article claiming they are ‘symbolic’
Non-binary fashion designer Deni Todorovi spoke out against the backlash surrounding their decision to make the final at Melbourne Fashion Week opening night.
The move has divided viewers, with insiders reportedly calling it “symbolic” and others accusing the event curator of overshadowing the designers’ hard work, according to a biting chronicle of the Sun Herald.
LGBTIQ + activist Todorovi led the opening night cast on the Plaza Ballroom Runway runway while holding a rainbow flag and sporting a symbolic T-shirt that read “they / them”. Watch the clip above.
The show took place during Trans Awareness Week, with the organizers working to promote visibility and inclusion with a diverse cast.
However, the stylist, who uses them / them pronouns, issued a public apology to the designers after a fashion columnist for The Sun Herald published claims that the decision to step on the catwalk alongside trans model AJ Clementine had a designer “in tears” and another onlooker calling the act a “symbol.”
The article describes that there was a “collective shock” that a final parade is normally the role of a “humiliated-looking designer”.
The article anonymously quotes various fashion insiders, including one who remarked: “The show was all about Todorovi, the collection or the designers who worked so hard to put it together were an afterthought. “
Todorovi caught on Instagram in response to this morning’s article, writing “I will always speak my truth and continue to stand for the Queer community.”
In the lengthy post, Todorovi began by apologizing to the designers who they allegedly upset “to tears”, but added that the move “should not have shocked any of the brands involved.”
The Instagram post then explains how each designer and their teams were briefed by the stylist on the concept and theme of the show, with the approval of the event organizers and designers before taking the stage.
“Since there was only one non-binary model in the show, an unsigned model that I chose myself,” they wrote.
Referring to another line in the column, they added, “As a fashion purist myself, I am well aware and have admired throughout history how designers like Christan Dior, Coco Chanel, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen have transformed their shows into places that ignite change and spark uncomfortable conversations. “
They continued, “What hurts me the most about this writing is the accusatory nature that the designers were an afterthought and the finale was symbolic.”
“The idea that I, a dark, non-binary person, would be performative or symbolic defames my character and could not be further from the truth.”
Todorovi’s response has since gone viral and they have received support from big names in the Australian fashion community.
Influence Steph claire smith praised their words, adding a clapping emoji and a heart.
Fashion power Camilla also showed her support by writing, “I love you Deni and support everything you do and defend! Perfectly said”.
In a separate interview with SBS this week, Todorovi said that “visibility and inclusion literally have the power to save lives.”
