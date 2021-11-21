Teaching the basics of sewing wasn’t the first choice of fashion veterans, but Bella Lofaso has been working on it for 25 years. | Face to face

Bella Lofaso is holding a stuffed chicken. It’s just a little smaller than a baseball and it sits in her hand until she starts twisting it to show off the various patterned fabrics and the hand-sewn felt comb. Everyone’s making a chicken, she said.

Lofaso is the owner of Bellas Studio, an unpretentious space tucked away in a storefront on Calle Principal in Monterey. It’s just large enough for one or two people to lay out the materials and use sewing machines, perfect for one-on-one needle and thread application instructions.

The studio is a scaled-down version of the Lofaso couture salon opened in 2010. After a long career in the labor industry working with a sportswear company, time with another lingerie company, years creating everything , from dresses to decoration, a stint teaching fashion and design at Carmel High School Lofaso has decided to devote his time to people learning art, as well as those who need a table and advice.

When theWeeklycaught up with her at the store on a Monday morning, she hovered over the table with a customer who recently returned to the sewing machine after three decades, consulting on button options for a lime green quilted jacket.

Lofaso has been sewing since she was a child (there is nothing that I haven’t sewn, she says). But teaching had never been a priority until she was asked to fill the role at Carmel High. She hesitated at first, seeing little attraction in a room full of teenagers. Now she admits that 12 years in the classroom has been a blessing.

The tools she acquired as a teacher now apply to her business. That’s why every beginner who walks into his shop makes a chicken. In this project you will find everything you need to know about sewing, explains Lofaso.

Weekly:Why did you decide to cut back?

Lofaso: I was busy. I was at the point where you make the size bigger or smaller. It’s a tough call. Then Covid struck. Fortunately, I had enough reserve to get by. My idea was that a person could come here and have everything they need. The demands are constant. People need advice.

Many people are reluctant to get into sewing.

One of the main reasons is probably the sewing machine. You do not know where to start. I use the flip phone analogy. Sewing followed technology. If you know the machine, you will use it. I have always told my students that sewing skills flow through life. I’m an engineer at heart, and sewing is engineering. You take squares and rectangles and calculate how they fit together. When you start a project, you get information and make choices, you organize and plan. And you get something tangible.

Is it difficult to work with someone who has never done it?

I wouldn’t say it’s hard. I put everyone on a machine right away and show them that you can control it. You are not going to sew your finger. All children also learn to embroider by hand. Then it’s about finding where your interests are.

Do you have any injuries to show?

No, I was very lucky. I have been close, however. Accidents happen.

How did you get started?

I was brought up by my grandmother and she always sewed. I got started straight away. That’s all I did.

But she probably did it out of necessity. This is not the case today.

I am shocked at the number of people who cannot sew a button. But there is a movement, a response to fast fashion. There are people who reuse, reuse. It’s a good move. It is motivated by the overconsumption and exploitation of workers in the garment industry. People wonder how can a t-shirt really cost $ 2? And you have so many sites like Pinterest that encourage creativity, which is awesome.

Do you make your own clothes?

I used to do it, but I don’t do it anymore. There are so many other things to make bags, table decorations. The quilt is the big market.

What does sewing give back?

It’s that inherent thing. Everyone wants to create. I might only have sewn one button, but you sew one button, you sew two. As I tell my students, success leads to success.

These old school skills are really appreciated. It is an expression of who you are. You can do it for a lifetime, it will always be there.