Fashion
Teaching the basics of sewing wasn’t the first choice of fashion veterans, but Bella Lofaso has been working on it for 25 years. | Face to face
Bella Lofaso is holding a stuffed chicken. It’s just a little smaller than a baseball and it sits in her hand until she starts twisting it to show off the various patterned fabrics and the hand-sewn felt comb. Everyone’s making a chicken, she said.
Lofaso is the owner of Bellas Studio, an unpretentious space tucked away in a storefront on Calle Principal in Monterey. It’s just large enough for one or two people to lay out the materials and use sewing machines, perfect for one-on-one needle and thread application instructions.
The studio is a scaled-down version of the Lofaso couture salon opened in 2010. After a long career in the labor industry working with a sportswear company, time with another lingerie company, years creating everything , from dresses to decoration, a stint teaching fashion and design at Carmel High School Lofaso has decided to devote his time to people learning art, as well as those who need a table and advice.
When theWeeklycaught up with her at the store on a Monday morning, she hovered over the table with a customer who recently returned to the sewing machine after three decades, consulting on button options for a lime green quilted jacket.
Lofaso has been sewing since she was a child (there is nothing that I haven’t sewn, she says). But teaching had never been a priority until she was asked to fill the role at Carmel High. She hesitated at first, seeing little attraction in a room full of teenagers. Now she admits that 12 years in the classroom has been a blessing.
The tools she acquired as a teacher now apply to her business. That’s why every beginner who walks into his shop makes a chicken. In this project you will find everything you need to know about sewing, explains Lofaso.
Weekly:Why did you decide to cut back?
Lofaso: I was busy. I was at the point where you make the size bigger or smaller. It’s a tough call. Then Covid struck. Fortunately, I had enough reserve to get by. My idea was that a person could come here and have everything they need. The demands are constant. People need advice.
Many people are reluctant to get into sewing.
One of the main reasons is probably the sewing machine. You do not know where to start. I use the flip phone analogy. Sewing followed technology. If you know the machine, you will use it. I have always told my students that sewing skills flow through life. I’m an engineer at heart, and sewing is engineering. You take squares and rectangles and calculate how they fit together. When you start a project, you get information and make choices, you organize and plan. And you get something tangible.
Is it difficult to work with someone who has never done it?
I wouldn’t say it’s hard. I put everyone on a machine right away and show them that you can control it. You are not going to sew your finger. All children also learn to embroider by hand. Then it’s about finding where your interests are.
Do you have any injuries to show?
No, I was very lucky. I have been close, however. Accidents happen.
How did you get started?
I was brought up by my grandmother and she always sewed. I got started straight away. That’s all I did.
But she probably did it out of necessity. This is not the case today.
I am shocked at the number of people who cannot sew a button. But there is a movement, a response to fast fashion. There are people who reuse, reuse. It’s a good move. It is motivated by the overconsumption and exploitation of workers in the garment industry. People wonder how can a t-shirt really cost $ 2? And you have so many sites like Pinterest that encourage creativity, which is awesome.
Do you make your own clothes?
I used to do it, but I don’t do it anymore. There are so many other things to make bags, table decorations. The quilt is the big market.
What does sewing give back?
It’s that inherent thing. Everyone wants to create. I might only have sewn one button, but you sew one button, you sew two. As I tell my students, success leads to success.
These old school skills are really appreciated. It is an expression of who you are. You can do it for a lifetime, it will always be there.
Sources
2/ https://www.montereycountyweekly.com/people/face_to_face/teaching-sewing-basics-wasn-t-the-fashion-veteran-s-first-choice-but-bella-lofaso-has/article_f360d79c-4752-11ec-bc71-ffd5a2daee33.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]