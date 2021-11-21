Ludwig dominates Luge World Cup and leads German men’s sweep





YANQING, China (AP) Johannes Ludwig quickly established himself as the favorite for gold in men’s luge at the Beijing Olympics. Ludwig led a German sweep of men’s medals on Saturday at the new Olympic track in China, winning a World Cup race by the biggest margin of any men’s, women’s or doubles races in nearly eight years. He completed two runs in 1 minute 54.597 seconds, beating teammate Felix Loch by almost a full second. Overall, I made very few mistakes, said Ludwig. Max Langenhan got bronze for Germany. Ludwig’s margin over Loch was 0.854 seconds, the biggest in a World Cup race since Loch beat Italy’s Armin Zoeggeler by 0.863 in a race in Konigssee, Germany in January 2014. As a rule, toboggan races are decided no more than two-tenths of a second and are often much closer. The gap between the first and second Saturday was slightly smaller than that between Loch in second place and Latvians Riks Kristens Rozitis who finished 12th. USA Luge was led by Tucker West, who placed 21st. Jonny Gustafson finished 25th for the United States, minus Olympic silver medalist Chris Mazdzer. Still struggling with a broken foot suffered during a preseason race, Mazdzer failed to qualify for the singles race on Saturday or for the doubles race with teammate Jayson Terdiman. In the doubles race, Germans Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken claimed their 47th World Cup victory, edging the Austrian team of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller by 0.209 seconds. Latvian brothers Andris Sics and Juris Sics were still 0.220 seconds behind. Reigning Olympic doubles champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany finished ninth after a strange end to their stay in China. Arlt tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week, which prevented the German sled from completing training. But Wendl and Arlt were allowed to run after Arlt returned several negative tests before Saturday. For the United States, Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger finished 19th and Zachary Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander teamed up to finish 23rd. The World Cup weekend in China ends Sunday with a women’s race and the team relay. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports JOIN THE CONVERSATION Anyone can read Conversations, but to contribute you must have a registered Torstar account. If you don’t have a Torstar account yet, you can create one now (it’s free) Log in Register now Conversations are opinions of our readers and are subject to Code of conduct. The Star does not endorse these opinions.

