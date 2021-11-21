1991 AMA Fashion Look Back: Garth Brooks Brings His First Wife, Plus a More Retro Style | Gallery





From the editors of Wonderwall.com

9:18 a.m. PST, November 20, 2021 Every year, the American Music Awards bring out musical royalty! In honor of the show’s 2021 return on November 21, Wonderwall.com rewinds 30 years to see what music A-listers wore to the awards show that year, starting with this country star. Artist and winner Garth Brooks walked the red carpet with his then-wife Sandy Mahl, who wore an ultra-sparkly blue and silver gown with a deep V-neck and endless sequins. For more fashion from the 1991 AMAs, keep reading RELATED: American Music Awards Past: The Most Fashionable Moments In 1991, Mariah Carey was a nominee who performed her song “Someday” at the AMAs. As she walked into the show, she posed for photos in a short, off-the-shoulder black dress with sheer black sleeves and tights. RELATED: The Life of Mariah Carey in Pictures Reba McEntire won two American Music Awards in 1991 and accepted one in a shiny purple dress covered with a pop of turquoise and navy sequins. A real sign of the times? These shoulder pads! RELATED: The Case of Being Reba McEntire Olivia Newton-John stayed warm on the 1991 AMAs red carpet in a collared fur jacket over a purple ensemble. Reba McEntire changed her outfit when she won her second AMA of the evening (her awards were for Favorite Country Artist and Favorite Country Album) and posed in the press room wearing this glitzy black and gold dress with shoulder pads made of sequins. embellishments. New favorite pop / rock artist and new favorite rap / hip-hop artist Vanilla Ice accepted his awards in loose black and blue striped pants, a graphic t-shirt and a red, white and blue satin jacket. Gunnar Nelson and Matthew Nelson looked bold and handsome in their 1991 AMA ensembles, with the twins choosing strong jackets, one reminiscent of the stripes of the American flag and the other paying homage to a piano. Ricky Bell, Ronnie DeVoe and Michael Bivins of Bell Biv Devoe won an AMA for Favorite New Soul / R & B Artist by matching custom varsity jackets. Mtley Cre singer Vince Neil attended the 1991 AMAs wearing a rock version of skin-tight black leather tuxedo pants and a wide studded belt with a tuxedo and bow tie while his wife- Sharise Ruddell, who was pregnant with her daughter Skylar at the time (Skylar sadly died of kidney cancer in 1995), wore a long-sleeved white maternity dress with white tights and matching pumps. Tony’s D’wayne Wiggins, Raphael Saadiq and Timothy Christian Riley! Toni! Tonne! accepted their AMA for the favorite soul / R & B band / band / duo wearing little sunglasses, black tops and vests and wild hats. “Police Academy” franchise star Michael Winslow went all out with his AMA style in 1991. The artist known as the “Man of 10,000 Sound Effects” wore a cropped tuxedo jacket covered with buttons and further adornments with a shiny gold waistcoat and tuxedo belt. Warrant Officer Jani Lane frontman and model Bobbie Brown who starred in her band’s “Cherry Pie” video paired up for the 1991 AMAs with their long blonde hair and edgy black ensembles. Jani opted for leather pants and a matching button-covered jacket while Bobbie he married later that year wore a tight, cropped LBD with (of course!) Sheer tights. Ruth Pointer, Anita Pointer and June Pointer of the Pointer Sisters opted for three unique looks at the 1991 AMAs: a black dress with slippers, a cream mini with an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a long dress in crumpled peach fabric. Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio Estefan both arrived dressed in black for the 1991 show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Emilio went with a classic tuxedo and Gloria, who performed at the show, kept things in place in a black suit with a matching silk shell underneath. Dawn Robinson, Cindy Herron, Maxine Jones and Terry Ellis of En Vogue, nominees for two awards in the dance category, all opted for short evening dresses at the 1991 AMAs. Sheena Easton stunned in a beaded halter-style LBD with matching black jewelry. Perri Pebbles Reid posed for photos at the AMAs, which took place on January 28, 1991, in a mesh top that showed off her black bra, a black blazer, and belted leather shorts with black tights underneath.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wonderwall.com/style/fashion/fashion-flashback-1991-american-music-awards-515736.gallery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos