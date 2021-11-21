Christmas tree dress brings festive spirit to Tokyo hotel





A stylish Tokyo hotel has received a new addition to celebrate the holiday season with the launch of a unique and durable Christmas tree dress created by internationally renowned Japanese clothing designer Tomo Koizumi. The ruffled Christmas tree dress is on display at the Tokyo edition lobby bar, Toranomon in the form of a tree, with its sherbet colors and voluminous shape, two hallmarks of Koizumi’s designs, stand standing out in the elegant wood and greenery of the bar setting. Photo taken on November 12, 2021, shows Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi’s ruffled Christmas tree dress at Tokyo Edition, Toranomon Hotel. (Kyodo) It will remain as a Christmas tree until December 25, after which it will be mounted on a mannequin and transformed into a dress from December 26 to January 6, 2022, before returning to the designer’s personal archives. Koizumi created the hotel’s dress with durability in mind, a sentiment that resonates with the hotel’s high standards of sustainability. Koizumi hopes that through the dress, more people in Japan will start to see fashion as an art form. “I think fashion is seen as something that changes with each season, whereas art is something that is made to last forever,” Koizumi said in a recent interview. “But I think it’s good that the same fashion is worn every season,” he said. “And I wanted to do something that people would enjoy and want to last forever.” After launching his brand in 2011, Koizumi landed his first runway show in New York in 2019 with the support of famous American designer Marc Jacobs, propelling him into the spotlight of the international fashion scene. Koizumi’s work has been worn by celebrities like global pop star Lady Gaga and Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe. In July, one of her designs, a flared white dress in a multicolored flower-like silhouette, was seen by millions around the world when Japanese singer Misia wore it to sing the national anthem of the Japan at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo Edition Culture and Entertainment Director Mami Shirakawa said the hotel is delighted to be working with the designer on the installation. “Its concept aligns perfectly with our broader sustainability policies which include our commitment to the ‘Stay Plastic Free’ movement to remove all single-use plastics from the hotel,” said Shirakawa. Instead of plastic, hotel amenities like toothbrushes, hairbrushes, and room keys are made from renewable materials like bamboo, and guests are offered water in cartons instead. only bottles.

