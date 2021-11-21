Go Fashion IPO gray market premium is at 600





One of the largest brands of women’s stockings in India under the Go Colors brand, Go Fashion is in high demand among investors as the IPO listed 6.87 times in 2 days.

The gray market premium rose 8% in one day to 600 per share.

The IPO which started on November 17 will close on Monday November 22. Go Fashion’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) is in high demand by investors, especially retail investors who have fully subscribed to the IPO within the first two hours of opening. Another major reason for the euphoria around the IPO is its high gray market premium, which has increased 3 times in the past two days to reach 600 per share. Meanwhile, the IPO is in the price range of 655-690 per share. So far, in the first two days of the IPO opening, it has oversubscribed 6.87 times. Investors Subscription Qualified institutional investors 3.24 times Non-institutional investors 2.30 times Retail 24.64 fold Globally 6.87 times

What’s more, analysts are also optimistic about the prospects for Go Fashion, one of India’s largest womenswear bottom brands under the Go Colors brand. Go Fashion’s future expansion plans and its good market share in branded women’s clothing stockings prompted brokerage firms to recommend a subscription rating on the stock. “He acted as a ‘category creator’ for stockings and leveraged his leading player advantage to create a direct-to-consumer brand with a diverse and differentiated range of premium products at competitive prices, from Rs 225 to Rs 1,599, ”Anand Rathi said in a report. Women’s stockings are the fastest growing category in the womenswear segment and are expected to reach $ 243 billion by fiscal year 25, up from $ 135 billion in 20, according to Reliance Securities. Blossoming graph

Another interesting fact about the Go Fashion company is its profitable and scalable Exclusive Point of Sale (EBO) model. In addition, the proceeds from the new issue will be used to finance the deployment of 120 new exclusive branded outlets, to support working capital needs and general corporate objectives. SEE ALSO: Excitement around Go Fashion’s IPO is also making money for TCNS Clothing shareholders Zomato is now bigger than Paytm – reasons the market isn’t excited about Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s vision for a superapp

