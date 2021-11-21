I sing, dress like I want Ayra Starr





Rising singer, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, known as Ayra Starr, is undoubtedly one of the biggest musical revelations of 2021. Signed to Don Jazzys Mavin Records, two of her songs, A way and Bloody samaritan continued to resonate with music lovers. In an interview with Notion Magazine, Starr claimed that she was under no pressure to sound or dress a certain way. Declaring her love for American singer Rihanna, she said: Rihanna is my idol. I love him so much. She is my queen and I have learned a lot from her. When it comes to music, I just try to have as much fun as possible. It doesn’t really work (for me). I don’t think too much about it. I dress as I want. I make the music I want to do. I do not plan anything in itself; I’m just having fun. With everything I do, I have fun and I have fun. On her experience working with Don Jazzy, the singer said, “The thing with Don Jazzy is that he gives me 100% creative freedom. He’s helped me learn so much about myself and about music, but at the same time he’s also letting me do my thing. Every decision I have made so far has been my own. I ask for advice but at the same time Jazzy gives me the option to choose. It’s the best thing you can give to a creative. The singer born in Cotonou (Republic of Benin) also told of her experience growing up in two countries. She said: Growing up in two countries has really helped me to be more open-minded when it comes to diversity and cultures. I try to make my music as holistic as possible, so that different people can understand it. I’m not just trying to make a genre. I like to merge other genres into afro. Copyright PUNCH. All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the express prior written permission of PUNCH. Contact: [email protected]

