The Wheel’s Claudia Winkleman promises to buy contestant wedding dress after losing 21,500





Claudia Winkleman kept her promise to take a contestant shopping in The Wheel wedding dress after playing a role in her 21,500 shortfall. Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia was one of the many celebrities who appeared on the latest episode of Michael McIntyre’s game show on the BBC. Claudia joined Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, sports host Gabby Logan, Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant and rapper Big Narstie behind the wheel. In an odd first for the popular Saturday Night program, one of the contestants never even got a chance to play as The Wheel’s random generator kept selecting the other two. READ MORE: Strictly pro, Giovanni refuses to let Rose take the blame for a mistake One of them was Antonia who, after many attempts to rack up cash prizes, had a chance of winning 21,500. She trusted Claudia to help her out, but the minute the topic was revealed to be video games, Claudia didn’t look confident. Antonia and Claudia were asked by Michael: “Which of them is NOT a ghost in the classic Pac-man arcade game?” with the options Inky, Winky, Pinky and Blinky.





Antonia told Michael that she would use the money to take her and her mother to Australia to see her family and buy a wedding dress, with the host telling her, “This money could go a long way.” Looking under pressure and panicked, Claudia said to Antonia, “Can I just say one thing? You and I are going to buy some wedding dresses. “Can we just decide that? Here we go, I’ll give you a wedding dress because I don’t think that’s the right answer.” Unfortunately, after she and Claudia agreed on Inky as the answer, Claudia’s instincts turned out to be right as it was revealed that Winky was the right option. As Antonia wiped away her tears, Claudia assured her: “We’re going shopping”, before saying: “I’m sorry”. And Claudia kept her word because, right at the end of the episode, a photo of them in a wedding dress store appeared onscreen. For the latest news, announcements, and reviews delivered straight to your inbox, go here to sign up for our free newsletter.

