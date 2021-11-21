St. John’s Men’s Hoops beat winless FDU with less than normal effort





St. Johns has looked pretty good so far this season, crushing lesser opponents and holding on in a two-point loss to a sold-out house in Indiana. Not so much on Saturdays. The Red Storm achieved the ultimate goal by beating the winless FDU 87-74 in front of 3,538 at Carnesecca Arena. However, after leading by 18 in the first half and 22 with 10:07 to go, St. Johns let the Knights hang around until the end before holding them back in the final three minutes. Whether this is a red flag when the Storm faces a similar foe at St. Francis Brooklyn at home on Tuesday remains to be seen. “They had nothing to lose and everything to gain and in these kinds of games you have to put them aside, we didn’t do that,” said St. Johns coach Mike Anderson. “Then all of a sudden they start taking pictures of all over . . . . and they cut it new. We buckled up and made a few late saves and got the win. It is essential.” The Red Storm (3-1) typically uses a 10 or 11 man rotation but had a shorter bench against FDU (0-3). Tareq Coburn, one of Storm’s top three-point shooters, was absent due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19, according to St. Johns officials. Rafael Pinzon, the freshman from Long Island Lutheran, was on the bench with an injured left ring finger; Anderson said he would see a doctor on Monday. Still the proximity of the game in the late minutes and the numbers are not pretty. St. Johns committed 15 turnovers and 16 fouls that led the Knights to 16 points on the free throw line. Top scorer Julian Champagnie collected 17 points but missed 13 shots. The Storm came in at 43% of their three points but were 5 for 22. And FDU shot 59% from the ground and 55% from three in the second half after being led 45-32 at the break. “You don’t let the teams hang around,” said Champagnie. “I mean, we won the game. But we have to be better as a team defensively and offensively. Even when we don’t have anything going on, you have to pull things off. [Anderson] says a victory is a victory. Was it sloppy, indifferent? Well, work on it. “ Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams delivered to your inbox every morning. By clicking on Register, you agree to our privacy policy. Champagnie also scored 10 rebounds, Posh Alexander 17 points, Stef Smith 14 points, Montez Mathis 13 points and three steals and Joel Soriano 12 points for St. Johns. Mathis’ play was particularly inspired after being sent off from the game against the Hoosiers for what was called a blatant 2 foul and only played 10 minutes. Devon Dunn had 24 points, including a three-pointer with 4:14 remaining that put FDU at 78-69. Mathis’ solid play helped St. Johns early. He scored nine points, including a rim-shaking dunk just 8:50 into the game for a 31-13 lead. The Storm kept the double-digit margin almost the rest of the way, but never completely knocked out the Knights. St. Johns had a 12-1 streak with a three-point Purdue transfer to Aaron Wheelers with 10:07 left to bring the score to 68-46. After Dunns three got an IDF under nine, Mathis and Alexander finished quick breaks on back-to-back possessions and Champagnie had a pair of baskets to restore order. “We didn’t go out today and didn’t do our best,” said Champagnie. “That’s what [people] seen for most of the game. “

