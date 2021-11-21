Fashion Face-to-Face: Tara Sutaria or Khushi Kapoor: Who wore Arpita Mehta’s printed ensemble best?





Coordinate sets have been quite a trend this year. From airport looks to red carpet looks, coordinating sets are everywhere! They even managed to find their way into traditional clothing. While Khushi Kapoor wore the printed ensemble as an Indo-Western outfit, Tara Sutaria chose the Arpita Mehta number as the Western birthday outfit. Tara Sutaria For her 26th birthday celebrations, Tara Sutaria was seen cutting her cake with her twin sister Pia Sutaria. While Pia wore a white satin slip dress for her special day, Tara chose a printed ensemble from designer Arpita Mehta. The set featured a high waisted sandal skirt that had two thigh high slits on the front and a matching bralette top. The white outfit is adorned with gray-colored prints throughout. Tara kept it minimal with her accessories and simply wore a pair of dainty earrings and a diamond ring on her index finger. For her makeup, Tara chose a shimmering silver eye shadow, full eyebrows, mascara-laden lashes, subtle blush, and a bright light pink lipstick. She went for straight poker braids that complemented her look perfectly. Khushi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor wore the same coordinating ensemble including a high waisted sand butti skirt with two thigh high slits in the front and a matching bralette top. But she let the glam bar reign with oomph and opulence as she turned the tables and transformed the outfit into an Indo-Western number with a classic long-sleeved ivory jacket that was embroidered and had mirror work that shone so brightly. finely. She let her ornate jacket do the talking most of the time while she was minimal with the accessories and simply wore tiny silver hoops, a single neck chain, and fingerings. Speaking of her minimal makeup, a winged black eyeliner, pink pout, and filled eyebrows were all it took to complete this ensemble. Her brown hair has been left open in waves and rested. Who do you think did the best in Arpita Mehta’s print set? Tara Sutaria or Khushi Kapoor? Let us know in the comments below. For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion Read also Sharvari Wagh’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 Promotional Wardrobe Is Every Girl’s Dream Come True

