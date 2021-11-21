10 perfect summer dresses for your Christmas party

Some of the links in this article may generate income for Yahoo Lifestyle Australia. For more shopping content, check out our online shopping page.

We’ve rounded up the 10 best dresses to get you through the summer heat in style. Turn heads at the Christmas party and step into the silly season with multiple styles, lengths, silhouettes and sizes that fit all shapes. The best of Aje, Seed, Country Road, Forever New and more.

Photo: Esther & Co / Maurie et Eve / Eloquii

Aje – Casabianca puff sleeve dress – $ 425.00

Invest in a timeless piece from Aje that will last you well during the summer season. This smocked mini dress features a fitted bodice with ruching and iconic Aje puff sleeves with ruffles. We love a dress that has pockets, and this dress has a seamless side pocket detail for functionality and style. At the back, you’ll discover a luxurious ruched bow tie that sweeps the floor and an invisible waist zipper with an internal hook and eye closure.

Make a statement with puffed sleeves and a mini dress this summer. Photo: Aje.

RELATED:

Eloquii Maxi Dress With Loose Tie Front Skirt – $ 139.95

Customers love this plus size maxi dress from Eloquii. The garment is the perfect outfit for a summer wedding or a dinner by the beach. Featuring a full skirt tie front maxi dress and fitted bodice with a waist seam with elastic back and full skirt, turn heads with your style. The elbow sleeve length is perfect for a bit of modesty while showing off a bit of the shoulder.

Stun yourself in this plus size off the shoulder dress at your next summer wedding. Photo: Eloquii

Everlane – Backless linen dress – $ 135.00

You can’t go wrong with flax in the summer. This sleeveless summer dress offers a dramatic touch with a high crew neck, flattering open back, easy elastic waistband, practical side pockets and a tiered midi skirt. Plus, it’s made from lightweight, breathable linen, so it will naturally keep you cool throughout the season.

The story continues

This backless dress is perfect for the summer heat. Photo Everlane

Forever New – Chelsea Backless Midi Dress – $ 89.99

Every wardrobe needs a classic little black dress, and this chic backless dress from Forever New is the perfect one to pull on this summer. This elegant backless dress can be styled in many different ways, perfect for a date. Featuring a fitted silhouette, lightweight stretch construction for comfort, and a sultry halter neck design and side slit midi skirt.

This sultry halter dress is the perfect date night dress. Photo: Always new

Maurie et Eve – Inari dress – $ 159.00

The cutouts are huge at the moment and create a gorgeous shape on all body types. This best-selling midi dress makes a statement while balancing the softness of white linen. Crafted from organic cotton and featuring a flowing silhouette cut out at the waist, the statement is strong and built to last. A 3/4 puff sleeve and crossover neckline are a real eye-catcher in trend-defying style.

Dress in on trend with this gorgeous cut our dress. Photo: Maurie and Ève

Hello Molly – Spy Dress – $ 89.00

This cute spy dress features a gathered bustline with a matching neckline, airy puff sleeves, a ripped waistline and a flared ruffle skirt. For that alluring finish, the dress features ties at the waist and an alluring floral print! Pair yours with a summer hat and white mules and chunky bouncy curls for the ultimate summer picnic flirty look.

This off the shoulder dress is a must have this summer. Photo: Hello Molly

Esther & Co. – Everly Midi Dredd – $ 109.95

This stunning midi dress brings class and sensuality in a gorgeous dress perfect for the silly season featuring a fitted bodice, relaxed skirt and sweetheart neckline. In a gorgeous light baby pink base color with a red polka dot print. This gorgeous midi features a sweetheart neckline with gathered details to the bust, buttons to the front and tightened sleeves with ruffle details. This noon is perfect for the next end of year celebrations and summer events.

A classic to add to your summer wardrobe. Photo: Esther & Cie.

SEED – Poplin midi dress – $ 159.95

This classic Australian-designed dress is made from cotton poplin and gathered into a flattering midi dress with an A-line silhouette. The puffed sleeves balance the gathered bodice of the dress and the full skirt swings from the gathered waistband. Ribbed details complement the style at the sleeves and along the hem. Dress comfortably and in style at your next summer event with SEED.

A gorgeous summery coral color for your next Christmas party. Photo: SEED

Country Road – Long printed halterneck dress – $ 249.00

Make a statement in this printed halterneck maxi dress this summer season. If you love chic prints look no further than this Country Road dress that adds a touch of style for the warmer months. This midi dress is made from cotton poplin. It has a backless neckline with elasticated straps and an elastic at the back for more comfort, with a basque waist and side cutouts.

Add a touch of print to your next dress purchase. Photo: Country road

Something 4 Olivia – Juliet Vichy Midi Dress – $ 139.99

This soft contemporary design is ideal for running errands or a daytime waterfront date. A casual weekend dress, Something 4 Olivia’s Juliet Gingham Midi Dress is designed with a gathered bodice for maximum comfort. Featuring a gathered elastic cuff and a cool gingham design.

The perfect everyday dress to put on while remaining chic. Photo: The iconic

Never miss a thing. Sign up for the daily Yahoo Lifestyles newsletter.

Or if you have an idea for a story, write to us at [email protected].