Your ultimate guide to #ShoppingLocal in Birmingham





We local stores, including stores like Botanica. Photo via Sanders Chair for Bham Now Want to score bonus points with your SO this holiday season? Buy local to dazzle them. We’ve rounded up some of the best local shops in Birmingham for you to visit. For local art lovers Art Hub-the Collective Add this to your desktop! Photo via Art Hub-le Collectif Support lesser known artists, so that you can get that special piece of art for your home. Buy local on their online shop. You will find all types of products there, from prints and canvases to jewelry. Charm Yeah, that’s witchcraft in the best possible way. Photo via Charme Do you like vintage and glamor? Then you should buy local from Charm, the ultimate store for timeless pieces. They have jewelry, fun mittens, and enamel pins. This is THE place for your artist friends. Did I mention they have a new store downtown? You should take a look! Birmingham oddities Every inch is filled with books. photos, x-rays, diagrams and oddities of all kinds. Photo via Kristina O’Quinn for Bham Now Your artistic friend will definitely want to visit this store. Hop off at Birmingham Oddities to experience all the art and weird things you’ll want in your home. Birmingham oddities: Facebook

Facebook Hours: Thursday-Sunday 10 am-8pm

Thursday-Sunday 10 am-8pm Site: 101 23rd St N, Birmingham, AL This one goes to the local shop-a-holic Pink tulip We love to see a trendy pair. Photo via Instagram of Pink Tulip The Pink Tulip is one of the cutest local shops in the Magic Town. Their inventory is constantly changing with the latest trends, so be sure to stop by for the winter collection! Bridge + Root Want the hottest menswear in the ‘Ham? Browse their collection of unique socks and fun bow ties. You should buy their flannels, especially if you like soft ones. FUN FACT: They had their grand opening this summer. Thrift Stores of the Americas (purchase local THRIFT edition) Thrifting at America’s Home Thrift tore up the alabaster. Photo via Nathan Watson for Bham Now We love a sustainable and affordable shopping experience. Buy local at America’s Thrift Store. You will find your own Bham dress style. You will also necessarily find an antique piece such as a painting or glassware. Thrift Stores of the Americas: Website|Facebook|Instagram

Website|Facebook|Instagram Hours: Birmingham, Bessemer Monday to Saturday 8am to 9pm, Sunday 11am to 7pm | Gardendale Monday to Saturday 8am to 9pm, Sunday 12pm to 7pm | Alabaster Monday-Saturday 8 am-9pm, Sunday 10 am-8pm

Birmingham, Bessemer Monday to Saturday 8am to 9pm, Sunday 11am to 7pm | Gardendale Monday to Saturday 8am to 9pm, Sunday 12pm to 7pm | Alabaster Monday-Saturday 8 am-9pm, Sunday 10 am-8pm Site: Birmingham 1125 Huffman Rd, Birmingham, AL 35215| Bessemer 528A West Town Plaza, Bessemer, AL 35020| Gardendale 1315 Decatur Hwy, Gardendale, AL 35071| Alabaster 218 2nd Ave SW, Alabaster, AL 35007 Hello bibliophiles, let’s buy local Thank you Books A tote bag for the bookworm. Photo via Thank You Books I admit I might have these two tote bags. Thank You Books in a quiet little bookstore in Crestwood. Don’t sleep on their merchandise either. They have “Thank You Birmingham” shirts and cute souvenir items that are great for gifts. Thank you books: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Website | Instagram | Facebook Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10 am-6pm | Sunday 12 pm-5pm

Tuesday-Saturday 10 am-6pm | Sunday 12 pm-5pm Site: 5502B Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL Burdock Book Collective (local pop-up edition store) Meet Birmingham’s Intersectional Feminist Bookstore. It’s also a small community space that was launched in August 2018. They even have their own curation of books, art, and pins. Check them! Burdock Book Collective: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Website | Instagram | Facebook Hours: Wed-Thu, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Wed-Thu, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Site: 4413 5th Avenue South Birmingham, Alabama Books by Jim Reed Jim Reed, owner of Reed Books. Photo via Kristina O’Quinn for Bham Now The shop is entirely covered with towers of books. In fact, it is also known as the Museum of Moving Memories. Check out our guide to the wonders of his store. Books by Jim Reed: Website

Website Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10:30 am-5:30pm | Saturday 11 am-4pm

Tuesday-Friday 10:30 am-5:30pm | Saturday 11 am-4pm Site: 2021 3rd Ave N, Birmingham, AL Missed your favorite local store? Browse our huge database of local businesses. Let us know what you got locally! Follow us and tag us on social media @bhamnow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bhamnow.com/2021/11/20/shop-local-in-birmingham/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos