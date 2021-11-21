Connect with us

Fashion

Your ultimate guide to #ShoppingLocal in Birmingham

Published

29 seconds ago

on

By

 


buy local
We local stores, including stores like Botanica. Photo via Sanders Chair for Bham Now

Want to score bonus points with your SO this holiday season? Buy local to dazzle them. We’ve rounded up some of the best local shops in Birmingham for you to visit.

For local art lovers

Art Hub-the Collective

Art Hub the Collective
Add this to your desktop! Photo via Art Hub-le Collectif

Support lesser known artists, so that you can get that special piece of art for your home. Buy local on their online shop. You will find all types of products there, from prints and canvases to jewelry.

Charm

Check out what's new at Charms Halloween's grand opening night on October 30
Yeah, that’s witchcraft in the best possible way. Photo via Charme

Do you like vintage and glamor? Then you should buy local from Charm, the ultimate store for timeless pieces. They have jewelry, fun mittens, and enamel pins. This is THE place for your artist friends.

Did I mention they have a new store downtown? You should take a look!

Birmingham oddities

Birmingham AL Local Store
Every inch is filled with books. photos, x-rays, diagrams and oddities of all kinds. Photo via Kristina O’Quinn for Bham Now

Your artistic friend will definitely want to visit this store. Hop off at Birmingham Oddities to experience all the art and weird things you’ll want in your home.

  • Birmingham oddities: Facebook
  • Hours: Thursday-Sunday 10 am-8pm
  • Site: 101 23rd St N, Birmingham, AL

This one goes to the local shop-a-holic

Pink tulip

pink tulip // local purchase
We love to see a trendy pair. Photo via Instagram of Pink Tulip

The Pink Tulip is one of the cutest local shops in the Magic Town. Their inventory is constantly changing with the latest trends, so be sure to stop by for the winter collection!

Bridge + Root

Want the hottest menswear in the ‘Ham? Browse their collection of unique socks and fun bow ties. You should buy their flannels, especially if you like soft ones.

FUN FACT: They had their grand opening this summer.

Thrift Stores of the Americas (purchase local THRIFT edition)

queens of thrift
Thrifting at America’s Home Thrift tore up the alabaster. Photo via Nathan Watson for Bham Now

We love a sustainable and affordable shopping experience. Buy local at America’s Thrift Store. You will find your own Bham dress style. You will also necessarily find an antique piece such as a painting or glassware.

Hello bibliophiles, let’s buy local

Thank you Books

buy local
A tote bag for the bookworm. Photo via Thank You Books

I admit I might have these two tote bags. Thank You Books in a quiet little bookstore in Crestwood. Don’t sleep on their merchandise either. They have “Thank You Birmingham” shirts and cute souvenir items that are great for gifts.

  • Thank you books: Website | Instagram | Facebook
  • Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10 am-6pm | Sunday 12 pm-5pm
  • Site: 5502B Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL

Burdock Book Collective (local pop-up edition store)

Meet Birmingham’s Intersectional Feminist Bookstore. It’s also a small community space that was launched in August 2018. They even have their own curation of books, art, and pins. Check them!

  • Burdock Book Collective: Website | Instagram | Facebook
  • Hours: Wed-Thu, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Site: 4413 5th Avenue South Birmingham, Alabama

Books by Jim Reed

Birmingham AL, books, business
Jim Reed, owner of Reed Books. Photo via Kristina O’Quinn for Bham Now

The shop is entirely covered with towers of books. In fact, it is also known as the Museum of Moving Memories.

Check out our guide to the wonders of his store.

  • Books by Jim Reed: Website
  • Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10:30 am-5:30pm | Saturday 11 am-4pm
  • Site: 2021 3rd Ave N, Birmingham, AL

Missed your favorite local store? Browse our huge database of local businesses.

Let us know what you got locally! Follow us and tag us on social media @bhamnow.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://bhamnow.com/2021/11/20/shop-local-in-birmingham/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: