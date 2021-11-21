Fashion
5 things to know to start your week
Get ready for the week ahead and download the Cincinnati.com app to be the first to know about the latest news in your community.
It’s time to give thanks because the Thanksgiving vacation is this week on November 25th and the staff at The Cincinnati Enquirer have lots of interesting stories for readers to enjoy this week as you spend time with family and friends. .
Dress up the finalists from Turkey, winner will be announced
Our panel of judges is hard at work vote count for this year Dress the turkey winners, which will be revealed on Thanksgiving Day online at Cincinnati.com and in the print edition of The Enquirer.
Gobble, gobble, go! :It’s time to dress up the turkey
Monday: 12 years old and under.
Tuesday: 13-20 years old.
Wednesday: 21 and over.
Thursday: Winners and finalists announced.
We’ll also have a special holiday section in The Enquirer on Thanksgiving Day, where we’ll be sharing more than just the winners, but a handful of our favorite and wackiest submissions.
Pictures:Dress up Turkey’s first 32 winners
We hope you have as much fun with these gobblers as we do year after year.
What to expect on Black Friday
Early sales, staff shortage, fewer stores open Black friday will look different.
As the tense global supply chain continues to be pushed to its limits in the aftermath of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, a perfect storm awaits with the potential to turn an already grim situation into a real disaster: holiday shopping .
Black Friday will be different:Early sales, staff shortage, fewer stores open Thanksgiving
Cincinnati’s Kenwood Towne Center on Montgomery Road has pushed back its hours in anticipation of some of the challenges Black Friday could bring. The mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday rather than the normal opening in the early hours.
Are you leaving CVG airport during this holiday season? Here’s what to expect
Vacation trips to Greater Cincinnati should get back close to 2019 levels during Thanksgiving, a year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised U.S. travelers to stay at home amid COVID-19 spikes.
Thanksgiving Flights:Are you leaving CVG airport during this holiday season? Here’s what to expect
The Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport estimates that around 180,000 to 190,000 inbound and outbound travelers will pass through the airport from November 25 to December 2 of this year.
Avoid the clutter and dine at Cincinnati restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
While many restaurants in the Greater Cincinnati area offer take-out on Thanksgiving Day, there are also a number of establishments offering a in-person dining experience. Reservation may be required.
Where to eat:Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Greater Cincinnati
Thanksgiving Holiday Sports
The Xavier Musketeers enter the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this year after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes last week. The Musketeers host the Iowa state hurricanes Wednesday night at the Cintas Center.
Sports:Xavier’s basketball appears to maintain momentum on Sunday against Norfolk State
We will have state and local boys basketball players to watch this week and Nov. 24 is opening day for the boys in Ohio. The state’s top 22 is underway this week, along with Southwestern Ohio history by conference.
Sports:Who are the best female high school basketball players in Southwest Ohio to watch in 2021-2022?
Additionally, Chanukah begins on November 28 at sunset.
Sources
2/ https://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2021/11/21/black-friday-thanksgiving-5-things-know-start-your-week/8588786002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]