John Paddock triumphantly returns to the Regina Pats bench





The Regina Pats responded to a change of coach by beating host Moose Jaw Warriors 4-2 on Saturday, ending a three-game losing streak.

Content of the article A first-star, 42-save performance from Matthew Kieper was key for the Pats, who announced on Thursday that general manager and vice-president of hockey operations John Paddock had replaced head coach Dave Struch. Paddock was the Pats’ head coach from 2014 to 2018 before handing the reins to Struch, who had been the assistant coach. The Pats wasted no time making a statement on Saturday when captain Logan Nijhoff opened the scoring just 56 seconds into the game. Borya Valis scored at 16:22 of the first period to give Regina a 2-0 lead. Moose Jaw responded with back-to-back second-half goals from Logan Doust and Brayden Yager in front of 3,517 spectators at Mosaic Place. Regina scored the power-play winning goal at 7:56 of the third period when Tanner Howe scored. Howe assisted on Regina’s opening goal to extend her points streak to seven games. He scored six goals and five assists during that span. Cole Carrier scored a goal into an empty net for the Pats, who tested Warriors goalie Carl Tetachuk 30 times. Regina improved her record to 7-10-0-0 by winning her first of six straight road games. Moose Jaw fell to 7-10-0-1. The Pats are back in action Tuesday against the Medicine Hat Tigers. Regina will then visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes (Wednesday), Red Deer Rebels (Saturday), Calgary Hitmen (Sunday) and Prince Albert Raiders (Dec. 3) before returning home on Dec. 4 against the Broncos. Swift Current. Huskies win Hardy Cup The University of Saskatchewan Huskies rebounded from a 16-0 deficit to defeat the University of Manitoba Bisons 45-17 in the Hardy Cup of the Canada West Football Championship on Saturday at Griffiths Stadium from Saskatoon.

Content of the article The Adam Machart Huskies ran 20 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Ryker Frank, formerly of the LeBoldus Golden Suns, added 97 yards on seven carries, one of which produced a 50-yard touchdown. The Huskies have amassed 391 rushing yards. Mason Nyhus, formerly of the Riffel Royals, completed 20 of 31 passes for 220 yards and a 17-yard touchdown to Colton Klassen for the U of S. The next stop for the Huskies will be the Uteck Bowl on Saturday against the host of the Montreal Carabins. St. Francis Xavier and Western will play in the other national semi-final. The winners will meet during the Vanier Cup, scheduled for December 4 in Quebec City. News seems to fly to us faster all the time. From COVID-19 updates to politics and crime and everything in between, it can be hard to keep pace. With that in mind, the Regina Leader-Post has created an Afternoon Headlines newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox daily to make sure you’re up to date with the most important news of the day. Click here to subscribe.

