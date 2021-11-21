Squid Game star HoYeon Jung wows in flowing white dress as she attends Louis Vuitton party

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung looked incredibly chic as she attended the LVMH Louis Vuitton party at Nobu in Malibu on Friday night.

The 27-year-old made a good impression in a two-tone outfit as he arrived at the event and spent some quality time with another Angus Cloud attendee.

Many other entertainment industry figures including Jaden Smith, Emma Roberts and Miranda Kerr were also present at the party.

Jung wore a pretty white dress that showed off a considerable part of her chiseled legs at the event.

The actress also donned a stylish black jacket and a pair of matching heeled leather boots while entering the restaurant.

The performer was notably accessorized with a small pouch during the evening.

Her beautiful dark hair stayed loose and fell over her shoulders at the party.

Cloud, 27, opted for a light gray jacket and baggy pants that had been rolled up just below his knees.

The Euphoria actor also wore a black t-shirt and a leather belt with wide studs during the event.

The artist donned contrasting pairs of white socks and leather high boots.

Jung rose to fame when she became known for her work in Squid Game, in which she played Kang Sae-byeok.

The interpreter spoke about her experience as an actress during an interview with Vogue, where she noted that she was first left in the dark while testing the project.

“I only got three parts of the script before the audition… I didn’t have a lot of context; I had to use my imagination to fill in the blanks, ”she recalls.

The model also spoke of turning to the theater after reflecting on her experience in the fashion industry while watching movies in between modeling jobs.

“When I traveled alone on planes and stayed in hotels, I spent most of my days watching movies.[Afterward] I was thinking more and more about myself and my position in humanity in general, ”she said.

Jung added, “It was the urge to answer these questions that got me to play.”

The actress stressed that she didn’t expect her performance in Squid Game to bring her worldwide fame.

“I always feel nervous about meeting an audience through the screen. I never dreamed that the series would become such a global sensation, ”she said.

The model then spoke about the connection with her character and noted that filming was a positive experience.

“Over time, I felt that Sae-byeok and I were getting closer. I found joy in our synergy. The time I spent playing it was worth every second, ”she said.

Jung concluded by expressing her optimism about her acting career and her gratitude to those who helped her along the way.

“The people I work with and the experiences are what matters most. I love working, even though it’s something I’ve done before, ”she said.