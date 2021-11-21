



Enes Kanter’s shoes at Friday’s game in Boston. Although LeBron James and Enes Kanter didn’t exchange words on Friday night at TD Garden, Kanter’s shoes spoke loudly. One of Kanter’s shoes featured a James-like figure crowned by Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the other referred to James’ comments in 2019 regarding Daryl Morey’s support for the protests in Hong Kong. Kanter posted images of the custom sneakers to Twitter, tagging James and Nike. The caption read: “Money on morality for the ‘king’ … Sad and disgusting how these athletes claim they care about social justice … They” shut up and drool “when Big Boss (China) says so …. Did you find out about the slave labor that made your shoes or isn’t that part of your research? “ James responded to Kanter’s comments at a post-game press conference following the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Boston Celtics. “I think if you know me you know I don’t give my energy to too many people,” James said. “He’s definitely not someone I would give my energy to. He’s trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. I certainly won’t comment too much on that. “He’s always had a word or two to say in my direction, and as a man, if you have a problem with someone, you really go to him. He had his opportunity tonight. saw in the hallway, and he walked right past me. “ FOLLOWING: Chinese service withdraws Celtics games after Kanter calls Xi a “brutal dictator” Kanter wore several pairs of custom sneakers to defend human rights in China throughout the season, including ones that read “Free China,” Free Hong Kong, “” No Beijing 2022, “” Nike Hypocrite ” and “Made with slave labor.” Contact Analis Bailey at [email protected] or on Twitter @analisbailey. This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LeBron James responds to Enes Kanter’s shoes criticizing him

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/lebron-james-responds-enes-kanters-205319371.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos