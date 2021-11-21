Five ways to bring desi fusion fashion to perfection





If you are looking for ways to elevate your everyday look and add a touch of uniqueness to it, a little desi fusion may be all you need to make a style statement. Whether it’s the proven combo of baggy, colorful shalwars and basic t-shirts, the addition of a residence in addition to your everyday outfit in jeans and t-shirt, or simply by wearing chooriyaan and black metal jewelry with a dress, there are a thousand and one ways to incorporate a touch of desi into western outfits or vice versa. Here is our pick of the top five famous divas that rock the desi fusion look to perfection. Areeba Habib If you don’t have time to think about what clothes you want to mix and match for your next fusion outfit, just slip on a denim jacket over any matching piece. Areeba is still so chic in black shalwar kameez combo, paired with a faded denim jacket and a pair of shiny loafers to really unify the look. Wear a bag and hoops like the model’s and you’ve got the perfect outfit for a lunch with friends, a day at college or just an afternoon of shopping! Zara Peerzada

Take a page from Zara’s book and if in doubt add a paraanda! We love how the model fused East and West in this fun and alluring outfit, adding a touch of edginess with the combat boots. The neon orange paranda goes perfectly with the blue and white patterned skirt. If you’re not feeling as daring as Zara, swap the tube top for a black tee and you’ve got an effortlessly cool outfit ready. Alia bhatt

While Alia can wear a Sabyasachi to create, you can replicate the look without damaging your bank account too much, and you can customize it however you like! Just get some fabric from a local market and adorn it with lace for a similar look. We love how Alia paired the bell sleeve kurti with khaki shorts, but you could just as easily pair it with flare jeans for the ultimate ’70s queen look. Eman suleman

Have a magnificent sari hanging out but you don’t have time to run to the tailor and have a matching blouse sewn? Don’t worry, chances are the solution is already in your closet! Pair a saree with a collared shirt for the perfect desi fusion look. We love Eman’s white and red check shirt sari combo, and the bracelets, as well as the choker, give off some major vintage vibes that we can only love! Sarah Ali Khan

Sometimes the best way to incorporate fusion into your outfits is to wear traditional prints, patterns and embellishments in more western cuts. Whether you choose chunri, kaamdani or Sara’s phulkari-Esque embellishment, the stitching you choose can help you make a fusion fashion statement. Have your fabric of choice sewn into jackets, crop tops or kotis – the sky is the limit when it comes to options!

