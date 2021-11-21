10 Black Friday Video Game Deals You Can’t Miss!

The Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday savings are always a great time of year for patient shoppers who want to wait for a bargain, and video games are usually among the best savings. Plus, everything from the games themselves to the accessories usually get a discount, so it’s worth exploring the surrounding area to see how much you can save. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday video game deals, and keep updating this page as new deals come online.

Retailers are always releasing the big guns for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, and this year is no exception. Some Top 2021 Black Friday tech deals are in the games category, with plenty of offers on some of the most popular games of the year (Far Cry 6, Forza Horizons 5) and the best accessories to enhance your gaming experience. If you’ve been intending to go for some modern classics or just ready to dive in with that fancy headset you’ve been looking at for a while, now is the time. Below, you’ll find 10 of the best Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals for video games.

1. Far Cry 6

While the latest edition of Ubisofts Far cry the franchise just released a few weeks ago, its price has already dropped for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The PS5 version is $ 20 off, while the Xbox version is $ 10 off on Amazon. If you haven’t yet played a payout, the Far cry the games offer a huge and deeply awe-inspiring open world that you can explore at your leisure; Far cry 6 puts you in a Cuban-inspired town called Yara as you lead a guerrilla movement to take down the Castillo (played by breaking Bads Giancarlo Esposito).

Far cry 6



Buy: Far Cry 6 $ 39.99 (Orig. $ 59.99) 33% off

2. Nintendo Switch Pro gamepad

For gamers who like to play their Nintendo Switch at home in docked mode, investing in a Switch Pro controller is a must. The unit feels so much better and responsive in your hands than the Joy-Con controllers and really improves the home gaming experience. It also allows you a third controller for multiplayer, which is also where the Switch excels. Walmart has the Pro for $ 59; Since Nintendo rarely marks its accessories, now is a great time to buy one.

Nintendo Switch Pro gamepad



Buy: Nintendo Switch Pro Gamepad $ 59.00 (Orig. $ 70.00) 16% off

3. Mario Golf: Super Rush

For our money, Mario Golf ranks pretty high among Mario-related sports series, and Super Rush is a fun and inventive take on a well-worn formula. When you go, you can run (i.e. rush) the course until your tee shot, essentially incorporating a running element into the game of golf. A bright and vibrant world awaits you alongside fun game mechanics. Walmart is currently offering $ 10 off Super Rush, which is pretty good considering the game just released this summer.

Mario Golf: Super Rush



Buy: Mario Golf: Super Rush $ 49.94 (Orig. $ 59.99) 17% off

4. SteelSeries Arctis 7 gaming headset

SteelSeries are the best manufacturer of PC gaming accessories, period, but their headsets are the crown jewel of their offerings. Arctis 7, our selection of the best headphones on the market, has a pretty good markdown on Amazon right now, around $ 50 or so. Great to use for PC or PS5, you’ll never want to use another headset again after getting SteelSeries.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Gaming Headset



Buy: SteelSeries Arctis 7 Gaming Headset $ 122.29 (Orig. $ 169.99) 28% off

5. Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 hasn’t even lasted 14 full days yet, and it has already received a $ 10 markdown on Amazon. Gaming is an absolute centerpiece of the power of the Xbox Series X, with a ton of enhancements that make the most of the console’s impressive computing power. In addition, the game is easy to learn for new players in the series and to play immediately. In other words: it’s a must-have for X-Series owners, and that $ 10 saved can go towards a cup of coffee for the week.

Forza Horizon 5



Buy: Forza Horizon 5 $ 50.99

6. Xbox Elite Series 2 controller

Compatible on Xbox One, Series X, and PC, the Elite Series 2 controller is a serious gamepad for gamers who want serious control over their games. The unit is fully customizable, right down to the joysticks, directional pad and even triggers. Our favorite feature, however, is the included paddles below the controller, which are mapped to each of the face buttons, so you don’t have to move your hands from the controllers to the buttons. If you’re trying to make sure you’re not the reason your team lost a War zone game, this controller is for you. That’s 22% off on Amazon right now.

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2



Buy: Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller $ 139.99

7. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Breath of the wild is the most revolutionary The Legend of Zelda game for a long time, featuring a massive open world for players to explore with the same refined and engaging storytelling the series is known for. A launch title for the Nintendo Switch, the game is a must-have for any console owner. If you or someone you know hasn’t got your hands on it, resolve that immediately by picking up that copy at Gamestop, where its discount is $ 17 right now.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



Buy: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $ 37.99 (Orig. $ 54.99) 31% off

8.Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset

With 50mm drivers, 7.1 surround sound, memory foam cushions, ear cups, and full compatibility on PC, PS5, Switch and Series X, RazerThe BlackShark V2 gaming headset is a great entry-level headset if you’re looking to get a second headset for console use or for any other online gaming need. Although this is a wired connection, it still provides fantastic audio input and output. That’s $ 20 off Amazon right now, down from $ 60 to $ 40.

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset



Buy: Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset $ 39.99 (Orig. $ 59.99) 33% off

9. Assassins Creed Valhalla

While it was released last year, the latest entry in the Assassins Creed franchise is among the best payouts. You will take control of Viking Eivor as you make your way through medieval Europe in a quest for revenge. The game is also breathtaking on next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5; this version is currently on sale on Amazon for $ 10 off the retail price.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla



Buy: Assassins Creed Valhalla $ 49.94 (Orig. $ 59.99) 17% off

10. Xbox stereo headset

Prefer to have the accessories for your game console come straight from the source? Xbox offers plenty of first-party accessories, including this stereo headset that’s snug, comfortable, lightweight, and should fit just about anyone. Moreover, it supports Windows Sonic spatial sound for enhanced sound experience. You can get it for under $ 40 from the Microsoft store right now.

Xbox stereo headset



Buy: Xbox Stereo Headset $ 46.50 (Orig. $ 59.99) 22% off

