Bursting with bling, ‘House of Gucci’ tells the story behind the fashion

LOS ANGELES Bold, beautiful to look at and bursting with star power, “House of Gucci” brings to the big screen the remarkable story of the family that fights behind the Italian fashion label.

Starring Lady Gaga as the ambitious outsider who married into the family to see her spouse killed, the film is released in the United States on Thursday, November 25. It tells a story of decadence, betrayal and revenge.

Gaga, whose parents are both of Italian descent, plays Patrizia Reggiani, who marries fashion company heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) but ends up ordering her husband a job after he divorces her for a other woman. Reggiani served 18 years in prison in Italy for the 1995 crime.

Jeremy Irons, who plays Patriarch Rodolfo Gucci, said the story was compelling.

“It’s a great line. It’s daring, [brazen] and blingy, Italian, ”he said. “And then one of them is going to shoot the other. How is it?… It’s an amazing story.

Directed by Ridley Scott and also starring Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek, the film traces the rise and fall of the fashion label from the heady days of Italian dolce vita in the 1960s until its near -disappearance in the 1990s.

Gaga, in her second outing as a lead actress, promoted the film with jaw-dropping red carpet appearances in the designer label’s dresses and is widely favored for another Oscar nomination l ‘next year.

Driver said the film is about power traps.

“Gucci, it’s like that cake you got a little bit, and then you want it all. How can someone like that be seduced by what he knows is bad for him? Said Driver. “The elegance of this world and its theatrics were truly unique.”

The fashion brand is no longer connected to the Gucci family but has provided the filmmakers with a “selection of original items and accessories” from its archives, the company said in a statement. He also sanctioned the filming of a scene in his flagship store in Rome. Members of the Gucci family were not involved in the making of the film.

Jared Leto, unrecognizable as a flamboyant but misunderstood designer Paolo Gucci, has said he has done everything for his role.

“I told him (Scott) ‘I’m going to go crazy here’ and he’s ‘fine’, and he just took off the handcuffs and let us do what we thought was best,” Leto said. “It was a blast. It was a dream come true. ” DC / JB

