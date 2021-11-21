Late flurry leads to CU Buffs men’s basketball overtime win over Duquesne – Colorado Daily

ST. THOMAS, US Virgin Islands Donate this to the Colorado Men’s Basketball Team.

Defending the team’s perimeter needs immediate attention. For the most part, the Buffaloes’ start to the game has been less than desirable. And they run hot and cold from the 3 point line to frustrating extremes.

But heart and courage? So far this batch of buffaloes has a lot of both.

Overcoming another shoddy defensive effort from the perimeter and a 3-point performance far too frigid for the tropics, the Buffs rallied to survive for an 84-76 overtime win over Duquesne on Saturday in Game 2 of Paradise Jam. .

Sometimes, especially in college basketball, you just have to win lousy, said CU senior forward Evan Battey. We found a way to do it tonight. Our team was anxious and rushed, and we found a way to pull ourselves together and get the Dub. I’m proud of our guys. I am proud of our fight. We were down 11 and came back with a bang. That says a lot about this team and our fight.

It was a victory the Buffs didn’t have to win, but they managed to avoid a loss that would have been a blow to everything the NCAA tournament hopes the Buffs harbor.

The Buffs never led in regulation and allowed Duquesne to thrive in areas the Dukes struggled with at the start of the season. Duquesne entered the game shooting just 0.258 from a 3-point range, but went 11 for 24 against a CU perimeter defense that was vulnerable in the first two weeks of the season. Duquesnes’ top four opponents posted an overall shooting percentage of 0.515, but CU needed a boost to finish at 0.408.

CU also missed their first 13 3-point attempts but managed to pull off 4 of their last 6 long-range attempts during the late flurry.

Winning lousy and understanding that we got lucky, lucky whatever you want to call it, CU head coach Tad Boyle said. We have to improve offensively. We were sometimes good defensively, but 11 lines did not keep the 3-point line. It’s a laundry list.

We made plays when we had to play down the stretch and in overtime. Our guys are fighting. They do. They have guts. They have tenacity. They fight. We are not consistent enough to put anyone aside or expand leads.

CU trailed 35-29 at halftime and fell 11 points behind after Duquesne opened the second half with a 7-2 flurry. A 10-0 Buffs run reduced the deficit to just one point, but the Dukes again extended the lead to 10 points with less than nine minutes to go.

Still, the Buffs didn’t leave and started cropping to set up a thrilling finish. A bucket of Duquesnes Tre Williams, who finished with 17 points leading the team, gave the Dukes a 68-65 lead with 21 seconds left. As the clock drew to a close, CU rookie KJ Simpson walked for the basket and, at the last moment, threw a pass to Tristan da Silva in the corner. Da Silva flipped the 3-point clutch with two seconds left to send the game into overtime.

The Buffs scored the first five points of overtime to take their first lead of the game, eventually pulling a 13-2 streak to start the extra session and secure the win.

It was kind of a broken part, in fact, Simpson said of his key reader and dish. It wasn’t supposed to be like that, but players make games, and that’s what we did. When it broke down I just drove over to the basket and pulled everyone in. Tristan stayed disciplined and was around, and it’s an open three. We work on this all the time.

Quick break

What went well: CU dominated Duquesne 16-8 in overtime and had 4 of their last 6 attempts at 3 points.

What went wrong: The Buffs missed their first 13 3-pointers and allowed what had been a poor Dukes shooting team to go 11 for 24 from the arc.

Game star: Evan Battey. The Buffs had plenty of heroes in the comeback, but the senior forward paced CU with 18 points and added five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

And after: The Buffs will be on recess Sunday before wrapping up the Paradise Jam on Monday against Brown (1:15 p.m. MT, ESPN3).

Colorado 84, Duquesne 76, OT

DUQUESNE (1-4)

Easley 7-15 3-3 19, Williams 6-14 4-6 17, Acuff 2-5 0-1 5, Okani 4-8 0-0 9, Spears 2-6 0-0 6, Ayers 5-11 2 -2 15, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Rotroff 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 28-67 9-14 76.

COLORADO (4-1)

Battey 7-13 4-5 18, Walker 4-15 4-5 13, da Silva 4-9 1-2 10, Barthelemy 5-8 0-0 12, Parquet 3-11 3-4 9, Simpson 3-8 5-6 11, O’Brien 2-3 0-0 4, Clifford 3-6 1-1 7, Hammond 0-1 0-0 0, Lovering 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-76 18-23 84.

Half time Duquesne 35-29. 3 point goals Duquesne 11-24 (Ayers 3-6, Spears 2-2, Easley 2-4, Acuff 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Williams 1-3, Okani 1-4, Rotroff 0-1), Colorado 4-19 (Barthélemy 2-2, da Silva 1-3, Walker 1-5, Battey 0-1, Clifford 0-1, Hammond 0-1, O’Brien 0-1, Simpson 0-2, Parquet 0-3). Clogged Williams. Rebounds Duquesne 42 (Easley 12), Colorado 48 (Walker 13). Help Duquesne 12 (Johnson 4), Colorado 12 (Simpson 4). Total faults Duquesne 21, Colorado 15. A 723 (3000).