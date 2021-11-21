Karisma Kapoor is a “really blue” fashionista. Here is the proof | Fashion trends

Karisma Kapoor loves everything about fashion – whether it’s dressing up in a saree and showing us how to drape the six yards of grace, or spreading weekend vibes on Instagram in a tee – casual shirt and a pair of shorts. Karisma’s sartorial fashion sense always manages to give us major fashion goals and the fashion newspaper saga continues on her Instagram.

Karisma on Saturday gave us another fashion lens to conquer, and this one is a “really blue” snippet from one of her fashion photoshoots. For the photoshoot, Karisma played the role of muse for fashion house Marchesa and dressed in a short cocktail dress. The designer house is known for its quirky collections of women’s clothing and intricate detail designs.

In the photos, shared by Karisma on her Instagram profile, she can be seen wearing an asymmetrical mini dress. The dress perfectly hugs Karisma’s shape and highlights her curves. The dress is finely detailed in blue, gold and ocher resham threads. Below the waist, the dress consisted of a tie knot with a thigh slit.

Karisma donned this stunning ensemble and posed for the photos. “True blue,” she captioned her photos with these words. Looked:

Karisma accessorized her look of the day with trendy earrings from Foro Fine Jewelery. For the shoes, the actor opted for classic gold stiletto heels. Styled by celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Mala Agnani Rao, Karisma wore her hair in a clean ponytail. Assisted by makeup artist and hairdresser Kritika Gill, Karisma opted for luminous makeup. In a combination of blue and nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, contoured eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of soft pink lipstick, Karisma was ready to put the police on. fashion on immediate alert.

