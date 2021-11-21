Dress codes in schools are sexist (column) | Local voices





Schools across the United States have dress codes biased in favor of male students. This is obviously a problem, but for more than one reason. First, he teaches young girls that their bodies are sexual objects that must be covered. Second, one of the reasons girls need to cover up is to distract boys in class. If a girl’s bra strap appears, that’s a problem. If a boy’s underwear is visible because his pants are too low, that’s fine. Why should the shoulders and stomach be covered? In some states, such as Texas, it can be very hot. It should be acceptable to wear tank tops and similar outfits to combat excessive heat. Why do dress codes welcome guys and not girls? Why do girls have to change what they wear just because men have never learned to control themselves? We should start teaching boys to control themselves and stop teaching girls that their bodies should be covered. In elementary school, I went to a school that required a uniform. We were free to choose the color of our skirts and shirts, but they had to be in the school colors. When I was 5, I walked in with navy blue leggings because it was winter and it was cold. My parents got a call saying I broke the dress code and my leggings were too distracting for the boys. I was in kindergarten, and I had already experienced the gender bias of dress codes. An alarming number of young girls have been sexualized because of dress codes, and this is patently false. I doubt dress codes will be changed to be impartial anytime soon. People should start to raise awareness and understand what the dress code does to young girls. The sexist dress code is something that needs to be talked about more broadly. Elizabeth Cardwell is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lancasteronline.com/opinion/columnists/dress-codes-in-schools-are-sexist-column/article_ece03414-489f-11ec-8924-63f34582bfc0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos