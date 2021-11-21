Worried about the children? Take courage from these – Twin Cities

One of them narrowly escaped in an armed home invasion that claimed the lives of his father and a younger brother. Another suffered a tragic accident that endangered his ability to walk again. A gifted third, who needs the help of a service dog, has started a school district-wide disability support and social club. A fourth also suffered trauma as a child and is preparing with his older brother with special needs to teach a popular game that helps other people with developmental disabilities.

Meet Holson Francis, Lia (Rui Rui) Bleifuss, Mateo Silva and Elliott Dreher.

They are among the 16 winners of this year’s Saint-Paul Optimist Club college scholarships. All deserve scriptures.

The $ 2,500 scholarships are awarded to seniors in St. Paul High School, mostly from low-income families or young prospects in college, who are also overcoming financial, physical and other challenges. The club has awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarships since 1997 through its Youth Appreciation Foundation.

When I hear people whining or complaining about young people today, I respond to reality as well as the stories of mostly unsung children of Saintly City like these. Investing in their future helps us all.

In light of what we have all been faced with, these students have displayed extraordinary courage and courage that is hard to imagine, said John Tillotson, longtime club member and senior vice president of Stifel, a Twin Cities-based investment services firm.

They have spent countless hours trying to not only improve their lives but the lives of many people around them, he added. They are true leaders, and we are so touched by them and grateful that they live and attend school in St. Paul.

HOLSON FRANÇOIS

Holson Francis, 18, senior at Johnson Senior High School, was about 9 years old in 2012 and had just returned from school when anti-government rebels armed with weapons broke into the family home in Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and shot dead his father and younger brother . He escaped through a window and took refuge in a neighbor’s house. He was reunited with his mother, who was not at home when the incident occurred, several days later. The two then walked and took a bus to reach a refugee camp in Uganda. The mother and son, who had family here, arrived in Minnesota three years ago.

A part-time model and talented visual artist and performer, Francis speaks seven languages: English, French, Swahili, Kinyabwisha, Kirundi, Kinyarwanda and Kinyakole. He is also a member of his school’s choir of honors and of the student leadership team. He ranks 53rd out of 268 in his senior class with a cumulative grade point average of 4.0.

He is interested in a career in menswear and is considering applying to the New York Citys Pratt Institute, known for its schools of art and design. He cites American fashion designer Virgil Abloh among his most influential career models.

My goal is to leave a positive impact on everyone I meet in this life, Francis told me.

His optimism and zest for life are quite impressive considering the trauma he suffered as a child, writes Candace Pagel, a school counselor. He is always positive and his energy is transmitted to those around him.

LIA BLEIFUSS

Highland Park High School student Lia Bleifuss, better known by her Chinese nickname Rui Rui (pronounced Ray Ray), is an Energizer bunny in the flesh. The 18-year-old founded the school district’s first disability student alliance club. She teaches Chinese lessons to children at Yinghua Academy, a language immersion school in the Twin Cities where she took classes from kindergarten to grade seven. She enjoys adapted sports activities which include swimming, rowing and skiing.

But wait. There is more. Throw in the yearbook editor, co-vice-chair of the Special Olympics Minnesota Youth Board of Directors, and cited for creating a school-district-wide survey of student disability experiences. She ranks 39th out of 306 seniors at her school with a GPA of 4.61 and earned an A and college credits from Johns Hopkins University this summer after completing a virtual course called Anatomy, Physiology, and Disease.

Bleifuss, who was adopted by Ethan and Sherry Bleifuss at the age of 1 from an orphanage in Hunan, China, suffers from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. The genetically inherited disease, diagnosed when Lia was about 6 years old, is a progressive neuromuscular condition that negatively impacts her balance and fine motor skills.

It mainly affects my legs and the strength of my hands, she told me. His mobility assistance dog, Tango, a black Goldador (Golden retriever / Labrador cross), has been by his side at school and at home since grade seven.

Bleifuss envisioned a career in medicine and applied early to Yale University. Northwestern University and Wellesley College are also on its A list of schools.

I would love to be a doctor, she says. I also love philosophy and the humanities and would like to bring the two together – a doctor who focuses on medicine but also helps the patient emotionally and sees the whole picture

MATEO SILVA

Teresa Hichens-Olson, Director of University Access at Great River Schools, describes Mateo Silva senior as one of the most amazing students I have had the privilege to work with in my 30 years of education.

Silva, 18, is a creative soul who follows in her mother’s artistic footsteps but makes her own distinct imprint. He ranks among the best in his senior year class and has earned a global diploma from the International Baccalaureate, which at some universities has up to one year in college credits.

In addition to serving on the youth councils of the Friends of the Mississippi River and the Minneapolis Institute of Art, Silva is a drummer for Kalpulli Huitzillin, a local Mexica / Nahua dance group.

Like her mother, Marisa Xiukuauhtli Martinez, descendant of the Toltecs and Mayans, Silva is proud of her indigenous roots. His name in the Nahuatl language – Tlakuilkoatl – means the one who paints snakes. The serpent culturally represents knowledge and wisdom.

He wrote and illustrated a graphic novel highlighting the intriguing hunting partnership between the coyote and the American badger to educate his peers and others about how the natural world unites despite differences to enrich each other.

They hunt together but only one of them can take the game at a time, explained Silva. The other can get it next time. One of them may not be taking advantage of it right now, but in the long run they are much more successful at hunting together than alone we can learn from them.

Silva was raised by his single mother and has had no contact with his father since he was 10 in 2012 after the man’s parental rights were terminated following a felony conviction.

Silva has a close relationship with and helps care for her older brother, Toms, a young man with autism with special needs who has also inherited a creative addiction.

The two play and share a passion for Magic: The Gathering, a popular digital collectible card and board game that their mother says has helped the Toms develop their reading and math skills. The two brothers signed up this year to teach the game to other people with special needs at the Highland Friendship Club.

(Mateo) is a responsible, generous, intelligent, hardworking and extremely talented young man, said Martinez, an artist who owns an artisan jewelry-making business in St. Paul that draws inspiration from Indigenous and Mexican culture and traditions. . I am so honored and grateful to have been chosen to be his mother and one of his guides in this life.

Silva is interested in biology and science, and although he wonders if he can afford it, he is considering applying to Macalester College in St. Paul and Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

ELLIOTT DREHER

Silvas’ senior classmate Elliott Dreher also shares a passion for the arts. While juggling at the Great River School, Dreher works and has partnered with several area nonprofits to produce short documentaries and media tools. He was also chosen to judge the nominations of young filmmakers from around the world to past Minneapolis / St. Paul International Film Festival. He has also been approached by the school district to create a film about student leadership, and he plays guitar and writes lyrics for Energy Park, an indy rock band whose work can be found on Apple Music and Spotify.

Dreher suffered severe spinal cord and brain injuries after a sledging accident last winter. There were initial concerns that he might never walk again. He gradually regained the use of his legs after several surgeries and months of rehabilitation.

I have rods and screws in the back, he says. I can’t physically run yet. Walking is getting easier and easier, but the stairs are still a bit hard.

Hichens-Olson describes Dreher, who also tops his class as kind, sympathetic, and a citizen of the world.

I saw Elliott face a serious spinal cord and brain injury with more grace and strength than I thought possible, she wrote in her nomination request.

Dreher requested early action from Chapman College in California, which has a strong reputation in the fine arts.

Movies are a way for us to escape our realities a bit if we ever get stressed or need a break, he said. Fame is not a goal for me. I just want people to get away from it all.

One of her favorite films is Spotlight, the 2016 Oscar winner for Best Picture on the Boston Globes’ efforts to shed light on a long-standing clergy sexual abuse scandal in the New England area. .

This time, the spotlight is rightly falling on these 16 young men and women.

They also include: