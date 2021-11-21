Rosemary Goring: It’s not a fashion show to stay warm and dry in a Scottish winter





One torrential winter day in Italy, barely out of the hotel, my shoes were soaked. Getting drenched and shivering is not what most of us imagine when we head to Tuscany. Most sane people, of course, don’t go during the months between Halloween and Easter, when the land of sunny poplars and glistening white country roads shows its other side.

That year, as the Arno planned to overrun its flood defenses, the streets of Florence were inundated. My spare pair of shoes were already drying under a heater. There was only one option if the day was to be enjoyed without the accompaniment of squelching socks.

In the commercial heart of the city, a minute’s walk from Piazza della Signoria, stood a relic from another age. I had often looked longingly out the window. Cluttered on all sides with delicatessens, wine bars, leather shops and gift shops designed to entrap visitors, was a venerable saddler who seemed untouched by time. In the display case was a random assortment of saddles, riding boots, riding crops, stirrups and bridles. Unlike most Florentine exhibits, no thought was taken into the presentation. Still, the beauty of the objects caught the eye, and that morning, one object in particular caught my attention. They were Chelsea riding boots, made not of the beautiful brown leather of the saddles, but of rubber. Moments later, I emerged, shod safely against the storm. READ MORE: Trainspotting the TV show Over the next 15+ years they have served me well – so well, in fact, that their once tractor-like tread has worn off almost smoothly. Landing on your back on a frosty walk and recently sliding down a muddy garden shore made it clear to me that while they still look new, their day is almost over. In a move that should have been commemorated by bugles, they were sent to the garden shed, to spend their twilight days among spades, paint cans and the lawn mower. Unfortunately, they survived that of the saddler. It finally closed a few years ago, as we feared. Obviously, I couldn’t have taken my boots off until a replacement was found. You might think it’s easy to find booties suitable for a wild garden and Scottish climate, but I struggled. The websites died on me, or were sold. Thanks in part to lockdown, when walking the dog or roaming the park became the occasion to make a fashion statement, wellies have made a comeback. Indeed, almost anything that looks rustic has become desirable, as a wardrobe suitable for grouse shooting in Balmoral is becoming fashionable, even if you live in Pilton rather than Pitlochry. I’ve never liked full-length rubber boots, from the smell of unlined raw rubber to the wetness of dead fish below the knees. Things have changed a bit since my school days, when the gloomy gray boots made a rainy day even more drei. But I also can’t embrace the vibrant colors and cheerful prints of today. Gardening is serious business after all, just like stomping around to glance at the river and watch the water level rise around the Ladle Stone. To be fair to fashionistas, the new country look resembles the old country look in many ways, especially in its fall gray. The purpose of rural wear and tear is to blend in with the background, lest you scare the ptarmigan or warn a cursed deer of your arrival. READ MORE: Me and Jeremy Clarkson While boots in the shade of a pillar box may be wise in an Appalachian forest during the open season, they are less intelligent in our valleys or hills as Land Rovers disgorge hunting parties to wiggle in. heather on their stomachs, hoping to get a twelve-point stag in their sights. Moss and tobacco-colored tweeds and drab jackets with multiple pockets to get lost are the hiker camouflage. By comparison, the Army’s multi-terrain combat gear looks downright amateurish. Around Hoolet, you’ll spot an advancing platoon disguised as a thicket miles away, while poachers or game hunters in traditional costume might hide behind potted laurels on your doorstep and you mistake them for foliage. I don’t like the smell or the texture of wax any more than I like rubber, but it has its place. Once worn well, waxed fabrics are better suited for crawling leisurely over your object than the rustle of crisp packets from artificial raincoats. If you were hoping to blend in with nature and not disturb the wildlife, that is like sending out a flare. Tweed is the best of all, if you like to keep it low key. One of the essentials of rural clothing, however, is that it allows you to endure hours of rain without worrying about pneumonia. Tweed is fine in smirr or common rain, but when subjected to a downpour, it becomes heavy as a fleece. Just thinking of the Highlanders of yesteryear doing a day’s work in their damp blankets, then curling up under them at night, makes me reach for the Lemsip. The other point about outdoor outfits is that when facing the elements, you don’t care about how you look. A sweet-to-the-ears deer tracker that looks disgusting in Sauchiehall Street justifies its existence on the snow-capped expanses of Rannoch Moor, these are the arctic conditions it was designed for. Lumberjack hats with drooping ear flaps are fine in a Coen Brothers movie, but few self-respecting Borderers would have died there. In the heart of Edinburgh last week I ran into a man who could have fitted into Roxburghshire during John Buchan’s time. He wore an elegant tweed coat, but it was the ermine skin that hung around his neck that marked him, and not in a good way. The irony was not lost on me that, in the search for a replacement for my Florentine boots, I had to travel to town. The shelves in the waxed jacket house were empty, as if a bunch of dog walkers had just passed. Yet there was exactly the pair I was looking for in a Rose Street window, the last ones in my size. Back home, they were immediately put to work and are now covered in Borders mud, which is just as it should be. Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of the Herald.

